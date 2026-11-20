MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc Stock exchange release 20 November 2026 at 13.30 EET

Aspo Plc's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2027

Aspo Plc (/Telko Group Plc) will publish the following financial reports in 2027:



Financial Statement release for 2026 on Thursday, February 18, 2027

Interim Report for January-March 2027 on Monday, April 26, 2027

Half-year Financial Report for January-June 2027 on Monday, July 19, 2027 Interim Report for January-September 2027 on Monday, October 25, 2027

The company's Annual Review, including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2026, will be published during week 12/2027.

The company's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Friday, April 23, 2027, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting at a later date. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting 2027 shall be sent to the company's Board of Directors not later than March 3, 2027. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 70, FI-02151 Espoo, Finland.

In connection with the potential partial demerger of Aspo Plc, the company is intended to be renamed Telko Group Plc.

Aspo Plc

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media





Additional information:

More information about the partial demerger: aspo.com/demerger

Susanna Hietanen, Head of Communications and IR, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 50 3595 701, ...



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Aspo's businesses – ESL Shipping and Telko – enable future-proof, sustainable choices for customers in various industries. Established in 1929, today we are together about 650 experts on land and at sea. While the Nordic region is our core market, we serve our customers with world-class solutions in 18 countries around Europe and parts of Asia.

Aspo is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and is headquartered in Finland.

Aspo – Sustainable value creation