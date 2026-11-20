DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Software Development Awards, recognising businesses that turn complex operational challenges into practical, effective software. This year's awards celebrate achievements across software design, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing and consultancy, alongside the products and development teams helping users work with greater clarity and control.From connecting fragmented business processes to supporting athlete development and specialist insurance operations, the recognised businesses demonstrate the value of software shaped by a detailed understanding of its users. Their achievements reflect thoughtful design, technical expertise and a commitment to improving how technology performs in everyday use.Business Awards UK 2026 Software Development Awards Winners.Lokr Sports – Software Product of the Year.Imaginera – Software Development Team of the Year.Unavoidable Marketing – Best Software Development Consultancy.Modern Synergy – Best In-House Software Solution.What Caused This – Best for Software Design.ConnexAI – Best for AI Development.Sharp Electronics Europe – Best for Cybersecurity Development.Chronicle Computing Ltd – Best for Cloud Computing DevelopmentBusiness Awards UK 2026 Software Development Awards Finalists.Imaginera – Software Product of the Year.SENSVIZ LTD – Software Development Team of the Year.Sauce Group – Best Software Development Consultancy.Sharp Electronics Europe – Best In-House Software Solution.Samto – Best for Software Design.Think Decor – Best for AI DevelopmentRecognising Software That Solves Practical ProblemsThe achievements recognised this year show how carefully developed software can reduce the work created by disconnected systems. Redesigned investigation tools have simplified data entry and report preparation, while bespoke internal platforms bring scheduling, project delivery, costs and profitability into a shared operational view. In sport, development software is connecting goals, feedback and learning across athletes, coaches and organisations, helping users maintain a more consistent record of progress.Technical progress is also being matched by attention to reliability and oversight. AI customer engagement systems combine speech and language technology with testing, monitoring and routes to human support, while cloud document platforms build access controls and data protection into their architecture. Workforce management software connects mobile applications, physical terminals and wider business systems to support demanding environments, including seasonal operations and large manufacturing sites.The awards also recognise the people and working practices behind effective delivery. Development teams are adapting their roles around AI-assisted engineering while retaining specialist knowledge and quality assurance, and consultancies are connecting websites, booking tools and enquiry tracking around the commercial needs of smaller businesses. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists of the 2026 Software Development Awards for their achievements and their contribution to software that responds to the needs of the people using it.

Dan Marsh

Business Awards UK

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2026 Software Development Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK News Provided By Not Just Another Agency Ltd November 20, 2026, 11:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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