DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards, recognising organisations that put responsibility into practice through education, community engagement, inclusive support and ethical business decisions. This year's awards celebrate achievements ranging from fundraising for veterans' mental health and widening access to specialist teaching to involving neurodivergent users in the development of accessible technology.The awards recognise both the people delivering social initiatives and the leadership, governance and working practices that sustain them. Across the categories, the recipients demonstrate how listening to communities, addressing barriers to participation and taking responsibility for commercial decisions can create practical benefits for others.Business Awards UK 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards Winners.Healing Military Minds – Leadership Excellence in CSR.Samsung Solve for Tomorrow & Hark – Best Social Impact Initiative.Uniq Management Group LLC – Best in Ethical Business Practices.Positive Steps Rotherham – Best in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).Impress Education – Best Education Support Program.Thruday – Best Community Engagement ProgramBusiness Awards UK 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards Finalists.Impress Education – Leadership Excellence in CSR.Punch Pubs & Co – Best Social Impact Initiative.Thruday – Best in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI).AMDARI – Best Education Support Program.Healing Military Minds – Best Community Engagement ProgramRecognising Responsibility Through ActionThe achievements recognised this year show how social responsibility can expand access to support and opportunity. In education, live examiner feedback is helping students understand how to improve their work, while technology programmes combine classroom resources, mentoring and practical challenges to develop young people's confidence and skills. Community support takes equally practical forms, from helping adults build travel skills and participate in everyday decisions to developing visual planning tools shaped by the families who use them.Responsible leadership also provides the foundations for lasting impact. The background to this year's awards includes a veterans' mental health fundraising initiative that has raised more than £250,000 while strengthening its governance and financial oversight. Within industrial advisory work, responsibility is reflected in supplier scrutiny, independent technical assessment and the willingness to challenge unsupported safety or environmental claims before purchasing decisions proceed.Together, these achievements demonstrate the value of clear accountability and sustained attention to the needs of others. Whether through community participation, educational support or careful procurement, the recognised organisations are making responsibility part of how they operate. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists in the 2026 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards.

Dan Marsh

Business Awards UK

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2026 Corporate Social Responsibility Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK News Provided By Not Just Another Agency Ltd November 20, 2026, 11:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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