The Boy Who Knew Jesus by Dave Bresnahan

The biblical historical novel helps young adults see how they can follow Jesus today, just like the boy in Mark 14:50–52 did at the time of Christ.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bible tells of an unnamed boy's decision to run to Jesus when the Apostles ran away, which provides the starting point for“The Boy Who Knew Jesus” by Dave Bresnahan. The biblical historical novel imagines what the experience of this unnamed boy might have been. The book places the young disciple at the center of a story about faith in spite of challenges.

The novel draws inspiration from Mark 14:50–52, which tells of the arrest of Jesus Christ in the Garden of Gethsemane. A Roman soldier attempts to seize the boy, who escapes, leaving his garment behind. The unanswered questions surrounding him open the space for inspired fiction. Who was he? Why was he there? Why did he spend his time inviting others to come and see Jesus? What gave him the courage to follow Jesus when the scribes and Pharisees warned him to stay away? These questions shape the book's premise.

Bresnahan imagines the young disciple's life and the events that brought him face-to-face with Jesus, developing a fictional history rather than presenting an established identity for the unnamed biblical figure. He learns that talking about Jesus publicly often leads to resistance from the leaders of the day. Danger and uncertainty are more than just background circumstances. They form the conditions in which the young protagonist's faith is tested, giving his decision to run to Jesus an immediate personal risk.

Parents and grandparents say that children of all ages enjoy the book, and that it is well suited to read together as a family. Today's Christian youth face similar obstacles in developing their faith and sharing the Gospel with others. At Gethsemane, the Apostles fled from Jesus when the soldiers took Him. The boy, in spite of the danger, ran to Jesus at that same moment. That tension gives the novel's exploration of spiritual courage a particular foundation: the young follower is both willing to draw near and vulnerable to the danger around him. The youth of today gain strength from the boy's example. The story's Christian perspective connects belief with the uncertainty and exposure involved in discipleship, rather than separating it from those pressures. Readers experience the challenges in the life of the boy and discover those challenges are very similar to what Christians of all ages face today as well.

“The Boy Who Knew Jesus” is a 173-page Christian novel by Dave Bresnahan and is popular among readers interested in Bible-based historical fiction. It is available in both English and Spanish editions. Further book information is available through the accompanying retailer link.

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Dave Bresnahan

BrightKey PR

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Dave Bresnahan's“The Boy Who Knew Jesus” Helps Today's Christian Adults & Youth Have a Biblical Example They Can Follow News Provided By BrightKey PR November 20, 2026, 11:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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