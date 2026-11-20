The Curse That Bound Us: Audrey Maren by Audrey Maren

Elara and Kaelen must confront inherited hostility as magical disturbances threaten a realm divided for five hundred years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Princess Elara and Prince Kaelen have inherited five hundred years of hostility in Audrey Maren's The Curse That Bound Us. As an ancient curse begins to awaken, saving their realm requires cooperation between heirs raised on opposite sides of a divide neither created.

Set in Elaria, the fantasy romance follows Elara of Solmere and Kaelen of Varyn. Elara wants to break the curse that has kept their kingdoms apart. Kaelen has inherited his homeland's hostility toward hers. An Oracle's warning brings their futures together when she shows him an image of Elara and reveals that their fates are connected.

The opening chapter,“The Divided Realm,” traces distrust passed from parents to children until suspicion feels like an unquestionable truth. The curse's consequences reach beyond a distant legend: they shape how people understand their neighbors and what they believe is possible across the border. For the two heirs, working together means questioning beliefs their communities have taught them to accept.

Signs of danger emerge around Elara's home. From Sunspire's white marble towers, she looks toward a horizon beyond the life she knows. Reports of unusual storms, disturbances in the forests, and unexpected creature sightings suggest that the realm's apparent stability cannot be taken for granted.

Elara and Kaelen's changing relationship was especially meaningful to Maren.“I love seeing how they grow from sworn enemies to developing an unbreakable love for one another,” she says. Their growing affection makes the division between their kingdoms personal, rather than leaving it solely a matter of borders and inherited grievances.

Maren previously had poetry published and had long wanted to write a book. This project gave her the opportunity to develop a larger story and share the enjoyment she found in creating it with a wider audience. She describes the balance she sought as“a little romance and a lot of fantasy and magic,” emphasizing the adventure behind the love story.

The Curse That Bound Us is available on Amazon. The first-edition Kindle listing has a publication date of August 13, 2026, and a listed print length of 355 pages.

For romantasy readers who want magical danger alongside an enemies-to-lovers relationship, the novel brings both into the same conflict: Elara and Kaelen must reconsider what they believe about each other while facing a curse that threatens their shared future.

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Audrey Maren

BrightKey PR

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Audrey Maren's The Curse That Bound Us Unites Rival Heirs Against an Ancient Curse News Provided By BrightKey PR November 20, 2026, 11:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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