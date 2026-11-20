MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Friday inaugurated the DDA's 'Yamuna Dialogues', a multi-stakeholder conference on the sustainable development of the river and its floodplains, an official said.

The event, being organised at Baansera on the banks of the Yamuna, brings together national and international experts, policymakers, representatives of government and statutory agencies, scientific and technical institutions, urban planners, landscape architects, environmental practitioners, development partners, private sector representatives and civil society organisations to evolve a shared vision for the sustainable development of the Yamuna, the official said in a statement.

In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“Delhi's future and the Yamuna's revival are inseparable - rooted in our shared heritage, ecology and everyday life. Inaugurated the Yamuna Dialogue at Baansera, organised by DDA, bringing together experts and stakeholders to advance integrated planning, institutional coordination and scientific river management, with a focus on the floodplains and riverfront.”

“As Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi has emphasised, Jan Bhagidari is key to lasting change. Combining scientific, data-driven planning with citizen participation, we are working towards a rejuvenated Yamuna and a #ViksitDilli, contributing to a #ViksitBharat,” wrote the Lieutenant Governor.

D. Thara, Secretary, Department of Capital Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, was the guest of honour at the event, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Six key themes, including floodplain ecology, riverfront development, urban water and drainage management, sustainable financing, technological innovation and governance, form the focus of discussions at the event, it said.

The platform is offering an opportunity to exchange knowledge, draw upon successful national and international experiences and develop collaborative approaches for addressing the complex ecological, environmental, planning and governance challenges confronting the Yamuna and its floodplains, it said.

The Yamuna is an integral part of Delhi's ecological, cultural and historical identity. Its floodplains perform critical ecological functions, including flood moderation, groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation and maintenance of interconnected natural water systems, it said.

However, the scale and complexity of challenges facing the river corridor require a coordinated, scientific and long-term approach that brings together ecological restoration, hydrological management, urban planning, public participation and sustainable financing, it said.

The Yamuna Dialogues represent an important step towards bringing diverse expertise and institutional perspectives together to strengthen and provide a long-term direction to these restoration efforts.

The initiative seeks to move beyond isolated interventions towards a comprehensive and integrated vision for the Yamuna corridor. The discussions will explore how ecological restoration, responsible urban development and public engagement can complement each other to create lasting benefits for both the river and the city, the statement said.