MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) The Members of the Hindi film fraternity have offered their condolences after the demise of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi.

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut took to the Story section of her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of the UP CM meeting his mother.

She wrote on the picture,“Sabse zayada dukhad khabar, mere bhai Yogi ji ki mata ji ka 91 saal ki umar mein uttrakhand mein dehant hua (The saddest news, my brother Yogi ji's mother passed away at the age of 91 in Uttarakhand) Om Shanti”.

Kangana's fellow BJP politician and Member of Lok Sabha, Arun Govil also shared 2 pictures. The first picture is of the CM's mother, and the other is the same that Kangana shared.

The National Award-winning lyricist Manoj Muntashir also took to his Instagram, and shared a monochromatic throwback image of Savitri Devi. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about the CM's pain.

He wrote,“Whom the whole country calls with respect and respect, Today that successful son lost the voice of love and compassion. This sadness is unbearable. There are no words in any language of the world to express this pain. I pray to Lord Shri Ramchandra that Shri Yogi Adityanath ji has endurance, And give his respected mother a place in your feet”.

Savitri Devi, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, passed away at the age of 91 on Friday. She breathed her last at her ancestral home in Panchur village, Pauri Garhwal district, Uttarakhand. She was married to Anand Singh Bisht, a retired forest ranger who died in April 2020.

The couple had seven children, including four sons and three daughters. Yogi Adityanath, born Ajay Singh Bisht, left home in the 1990s to embrace monastic life and subsequently entered politics.