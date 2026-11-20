MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and shared glimpses of their interaction on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Mr India' actor posted pictures from the meeting and revealed that their conversation touched upon several subjects, including art, culture, cinema, artificial intelligence (AI), energy and architecture. Recalling his first meeting with Macron in India, Anil said their conversation had flowed naturally, making it feel as though they had known each other for years. He added that meeting the French President again in Paris brought back the same warmth.

Sharing his couple of photos, Kapoor wrote,“When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we'd known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth. We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon's time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange.”

“Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I'm glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India,” he added.

The pictures show Anil Kapoor dressed in a black suit as he meets French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The two are also seen sharing a warm hug and engaging in a conversation during their meeting.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Alpha'. He also recently reflected on his 50-day journey for 'India Ke Top 1%', saying the experience pushed him to challenge his limits and give his best.

Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that he spent 50 days closely reviewing every frame and refused to settle for a single take. He added that despite spending decades in the entertainment industry, working on a project of such scale continued to demand complete dedication and commitment.

“50 days of testing my own limits, dissecting every frame, and refusing to settle on a single take. Even after decades of doing this, stepping onto a stage with this kind of scale demands everything you've got and I wouldn't have it any other way,” he wrote.