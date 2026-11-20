MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 20 (IANS) A 73-year-old retired woman from Gujarat's Surat City was allegedly kept under 'digital arrest' for nearly two weeks by fraudsters posing as Maharashtra Police officers, who threatened to arrest her in a money laundering case and cheated her of Rs 14.50 lakh, officials said on Friday.

According to the FIR, the fraud took place between October 21 and November 4, 2026. The accused contacted the woman through WhatsApp voice and video calls, allegedly posing as Inspector Vajesinh Patil of Panchvati Police Station in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The caller reportedly wore a police uniform during the video calls to make his identity appear genuine.

"The accused allegedly told the woman that a Canara Bank debit card issued in her name, bearing number 4687 7944 0200 3875, had been used for large-scale financial transactions," officials told IANS.

They added, "To reinforce the claim, they sent her forged letters bearing the logo of Mumbai Police and the names of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Government of India."

The fraudsters allegedly told her that her name had surfaced in a money laundering and fraud case, an FIR had been registered, and an arrest warrant had been issued against her.

They threatened to arrest her if she failed to cooperate with the investigation. Under pressure from the threats, the woman was allegedly kept under "digital arrest" from October 21 to November 3.

The accused then told her that the money in her bank account had to be transferred for verification. Believing their claims, the woman transferred a total of Rs 14.50 lakh through RTGS to bank accounts specified by the accused.

The money was allegedly obtained through coercion and deception and was not returned.

The FIR invoked Sections 308(7), 204, 205, 338, 336(3), 340(2), 318(4), 319(1), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000, as amended in 2008.

The complaint was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Surat on November 18. Further investigation is underway.