MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 20 (IANS) Water Resources Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Friday said the state government was moving ahead with the implementation of the Yettinahole drinking water project, promising to release water to Tumakuru district within a week and extend the supply to Kolar district by June next year.

Challenging Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, he asked whether the latter would tonsure his head as promised if the project became a reality.

Addressing a press conference at his office in Vikas Soudha, Cheluvarayaswamy said the government was determined to fulfil the promises made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to provide water to Chitradurga and Tumakuru.

Water from the Bhadra River was already being supplied to Chitradurga, and more than 80 lakes in the district had been filled, he said.

He said he had personally witnessed the happiness of people in Chitradurga following the release of water from Shivamogga. However, the government was permitted to draw only 12 TMC of water from the Bhadra. Water would therefore be lifted from the Tunga River, and a trial run would be conducted between December 15 and 25, he added.

As part of the government's commitment to supplying Yettinahole water to Kolar district, a trial run would be conducted to release water to Tumakuru within November, he said.

The minister explained that permission had been granted to lift Yettinahole water only between June 15 and October 31. Therefore, the government needed to store the water and utilise it throughout the year.

The state government was writing to the Centre seeking permission to lift water for the trial run. If the Centre approved, water would be released to Tumakuru within a week, he said.

Yettinahole water was already reaching Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kadur. All works up to Tiptur and Gubbi had been completed, he said, expressing confidence that Kolar would receive water from the project before June next year.

The project had already incurred an expenditure of Rs 19,000 crore, and 232 km of the total 252.61 km of work had been completed. It would benefit people across seven districts, he said.

Despite financial constraints, the government was committed to completing the project. He had already requested the Chief Minister to release Rs 2,000 crore by February to expedite the remaining works, he added.

Officials of the Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam were working continuously to complete the project, which would remain a landmark in the state's history, he said.

A total of 527 lakes would be filled under the project. All major hurdles had been resolved, and work on the feeder canal had been taken up, with only around five km of work remaining, he said.

The government had permission to lift 24 TMC of water from Hongadahalla in Sakleshpur between June and October. Once the entire permitted quantity was lifted and stored, it could be utilised throughout the year, he explained.

Responding to criticism that the Yettinahole project was unnecessarily wasting public money, Cheluvarayaswamy questioned whether those who had opposed the project would now acknowledge its progress.

He specifically referred to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's earlier statement that he would tonsure his head if the Yettinahole project became a reality.

"Where have the criticisms that the Yettinahole project was unnecessarily wasting the state's money gone now? H.D. Kumaraswamy had said that he would tonsure his head if the project materialised. Will he do that now?" he asked.

The minister also accused Kumaraswamy of frequently changing his statements. He alleged that Kumaraswamy often denied having made certain remarks the following day and spoke about the Cauvery issue depending on the political situation.

Cheluvarayaswamy further alleged that Kumaraswamy had been continuously targeting D.K. Shivakumar since the latter became Chief Minister instead of allowing him to discharge his responsibilities.

"Nobody knows whose destiny will change and when. D.K. Shivakumar has now become Chief Minister. Instead of allowing him to work, Kumaraswamy has been speaking about him since the day he assumed office. He has not been able to sleep since then," he remarked.

He said the JD(S) had now joined the NDA and could field anyone as its candidate in the Hiriyur by-election. The Congress was prepared to take on the BJP-JD(S) alliance and was not worried about the two parties coming together, he added.

Cheluvarayaswamy said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had initiated discussions with Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to resolve inter-state water disputes.

Earlier, Chief Ministers of neighbouring states were reluctant to engage in discussions, but the present initiative to hold talks was a positive development, he said, expressing confidence that dialogue would help resolve water-sharing disputes.

On the demand for the Navile dam, the minister said the government would take steps to fulfil it on a priority basis, as projects had to be implemented in phases.

"Projects have to be taken up in stages. Therefore, we will take steps to fulfil the demand for the Navile dam on a priority basis," he said.