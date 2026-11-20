MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A commercial milestone showcasing RetinaMIMO technology and du's network evolution towards 10G Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced that a single commercial Upper 6GHz (U6GHz) customer premises equipment (CPE) device achieved download speeds exceeding 5 Gbps during a test conducted on its commercial network in Dubai.

The achievement supports the UAE's 10G Nation vision, established by the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and announced at the SAMENA Council Leaders' Summit. The vision positions the UAE as the world's first country to commercially deploy an Upper 6GHz (U6GHz) network, establishing a hyper-connected, future-ready infrastructure.

The RetinaMIMO antenna architecture combines 256T256R radio technology with a 1,536-element antenna array and high-speed dynamic beam scanning, enabling more focused beamforming and higher network capacity, improving spectral efficiency and the overall user experience. The VitaAAU radio module integrates these capabilities into a compact design, supporting coverage comparable to C-band and deployment alongside existing infrastructure.

The commercial U6GHz CPE used in the test supports carrier aggregation, enabling the network's capacity to be delivered through a single customer terminal. All aggregated carriers used in the test operated within the U6GHz band, demonstrating end-to-end commercial U6GHz performance across the radio network and customer device.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said:“Delivering download speeds exceeding 5 Gbps on a single commercial U6GHz CPE device demonstrates du's ambition to lead the next phase of 5G-Advanced through stronger network capabilities and exceptional customer experience. This result was achieved entirely over U6GHz, with no throughput contribution from our existing Sub-6GHz spectrum. We plan to combine U6GHz and C-band spectrum to deliver single-user speeds of 10 Gbps on our commercial network as supporting chipsets and commercial devices become available. This evolution will support our 10G Nation vision while paving the way for a 6G-ready commercial network.”

The capabilities support du's premium home broadband and wireless leased-line services for businesses, bringing high-performance connectivity through flexible wireless access. Higher wireless capacity can support demanding applications such as cloud collaboration, high-resolution streaming and immersive entertainment, while giving homes and businesses more choice in broadband connectivity.

The achievement demonstrates commercial readiness across du's radio network and customer terminals, providing a reference for wider U6GHz adoption. It reinforces du's role in turning next-generation spectrum capabilities into practical broadband solutions for homes and businesses.

du will continue advancing its 5G-Advanced network and working with ecosystem partners towards single-user speeds of 10 Gbps on its commercial network. This evolution will help realize du's 10G Nation vision and enhance customer experience, supporting the UAE's long-term digital infrastructure ambitions.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.