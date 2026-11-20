MENAFN - Mid-East Info)ZainTECH, the digital solutions arm of Zain Group, today announced that it has been recognized by AWS as a Premier Tier Services Partner, marking a significant milestone in the company's continued investment in cloud capabilities, technical expertise, and customer success across the Middle East and Africa. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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This prestigious recognition arrives at a pivotal moment, following ZainTECH's evolution of its brand promise,“What's next is now”, as it unifies its operations and accelerates its regional expansion. The AWS Premier Tier Services Partner designation recognizes AWS Partners with demonstrated technical expertise and experience in delivering AWS solutions and services for customers. This achievement reinforces ZainTECH's ability to support organizations as their business and technology requirements evolve. ZainTECH supports organizations across the region through a portfolio of cloud capabilities spanning cloud strategy, migration, modernization, managed cloud services, cloud security, resilience, and data and AI. These capabilities are delivered through ZainTECH's regional technical expertise and broader portfolio across cloud, cybersecurity, data and AI, digital solutions, and managed services.

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, ZainTECH will continue to deepen its AWS practice and invest in customer-focused solutions that help organizations accelerate cloud adoption, modernize critical workloads, strengthen resilience, and unlock new opportunities through cloud and emerging technologies.

“Being recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner marks an important milestone for ZainTECH and reflects the strength of our technical capabilities, customer focus, and continued investment in cloud,” said Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH.“This recognition strengthens our ability to work with AWS and our customers to address complex cloud requirements and deliver secure, scalable, and resilient solutions that create measurable value. It also reinforces our commitment to helping organizations across the region become more Digital, Intelligent, and Resilient.”

This recognition reflects ZainTECH's continued investment in its people, technical capabilities, and cloud services, strengthening its ability to support organizations across different stages of their cloud journeys. From cloud adoption and migration to modernization, optimization, security, and managed operations, ZainTECH helps organizations build cloud environments aligned with their business and operational needs.