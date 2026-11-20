An Indian man in China came across a cow statue displaying detailed information about different cuts of beef and their protein content - a sight that left him visibly disappointed, prompting him to compare how cows are perceived in India and China.

A video of the incident, shows the man recording himself standing in front of the cow statue installed along a roadside in China. Drawing a sharp contrast between the two countries, the man pointed out that while cows hold religious significance in India and are worshipped by many, the statue in China showcased different parts of the animal used for meat, along with their nutritional value.

“In India, where we worship a cow, we have China, where they have marked a cow like this, showing which body part provides what type of meat, along with information about how much protein is in it,” he said.

Expressing his disappointment, he said he was stunned to see a statue that essentially served as a guide to different cuts of beef and their nutritional benefits.

“There are so many people in China who eat beef, they've literally made a statue of the animal and marked it up like this. I'm heartbroken looking at this. I didn't expect to see something like this in China,” he added.

◆ An Indian Hindu traveller's video from China has sparked reactions online after he expressed disappointment at seeing a cow statue displaying different cuts of beef and their nutritional value outside a restaurant.

◆ In the video, he compares the cultural significance of cows in India with how beef is consumed in China, saying the sight left him heartbroken. His remarks have since sparked conversations and reactions on social media.

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- Edge News (@EdgeNewsIND) November 20, 2026

He further explained that he wanted to share the experience with his viewers to highlight the contrasting cultural perceptions of cows in India and China.

Social media divided over man's video

The video soon sparked debate online, with several users criticising the man's reaction and questioning why he expected people in another country to follow India's religious and cultural beliefs.

One user argued that if he was uncomfortable with how cows were viewed in China, he should have stayed in India and practised what he preached rather than criticising another country's traditions.

Another user shifted the discussion towards India's own treatment of cattle, pointing out that numerous cows are abandoned and left wandering on roads. They argued that those genuinely concerned about the animals should focus on their welfare instead.

Several others questioned why Chinese people should be expected to perceive cows in the same way as Indians, calling the comparison unfair and unreasonable.