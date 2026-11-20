A family in Pura village of Devanahalli taluk, Bengaluru Rural district, was left in shock after three masked robbers allegedly broke into their newly built home and looted gold jewellery, cash and mobile phones at knifepoint. The robbery took place barely a month after the couple performed the housewarming ceremony of their new home, which they had built with borrowed money after years of hard work.

The accused reportedly arrived on a black Pulsar motorcycle, smashed open the main door using a cement brick and threatened the couple with long knives and machetes. They escaped with approximately 117 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 8,000 in cash and mobile phones. Following the incident, the Vijayapura police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the suspects.

Robbers Break Into Newly Built House In Devanahalli

The incident took place at the house of Male Sonnappa in Pura village, Devanahalli taluk. According to reports, three masked individuals arrived outside the house late at night on a black Pulsar motorcycle.

The accused allegedly used a cement brick to smash open the main entrance and force their way inside. When the couple, who were in their bedroom, attempted to step out after hearing the commotion, the intruders threatened them with long knives and machetes, preventing them from raising an alarm.

Couple Threatened With Long Knives And Machetes

The robbers reportedly warned the couple that they would kill them if they shouted for help or attempted to resist. Fearing for their lives, the couple were unable to stop the intruders.

The accused then searched the house and took the gold jewellery and cash kept inside a cupboard. They also took the mobile phones found in the house before fleeing the scene.

117 Grams Of Gold And Rs 8,000 In Cash Stolen

The robbers escaped with approximately 117 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 8,000 in cash and mobile phones. They reportedly fled on the same black Pulsar motorcycle they had used to reach the house.

The suspects had concealed their identities by wearing masks and monkey caps (balaclavas), making it difficult for the police to identify them. The police are examining the available evidence to establish their identities and trace their movements.

Fingerprint Experts Visit Robbery Spot

After receiving information about the robbery, Vijayapura police visited the house and inspected the scene. A team of fingerprint experts also arrived to collect forensic evidence that could help identify the accused.

Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police Chandrakant is overseeing the investigation. Police teams have reportedly been formed to track down the three suspects and establish the sequence of events leading up to the robbery.

Robbery A Month After Housewarming Leaves Family In Shock

The incident has left the family deeply traumatised, particularly as the housewarming ceremony had taken place just a month earlier. The couple had reportedly built their new home using borrowed money and were looking forward to starting a peaceful life there.

However, the robbery has turned their happiness into distress. The incident has also caused concern among residents of Pura village, with locals demanding the immediate arrest of those involved.

A case has been registered at Vijayapura Police Station, and the investigation is underway.