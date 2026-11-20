MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) VanEck has moved to end its custody and clearing arrangements with Gemini for several US spot cryptocurrency ETFs, according to separate SEC filings made public this week. The changes affect VanEck's Bitcoin, Ether and Solana exchange-traded funds, even as Coinbase Custody is set to remain involved as the primary custodian.

The filings do not explain why Gemini will be removed, but the timing-custody agreement termination“on or about” Feb. 16, 2027-adds pressure to clarify Gemini's role as the spot ETF market matures and consolidates around a handful of large custodians.

SEC filings say VanEck will terminate Gemini custody and clearing agreements for its Bitcoin, Ether and Solana ETFs. The termination is scheduled for“on or about” Feb. 16, 2027, while Coinbase Custody continues to provide custody services. VanEck's Solana ETF filing also includes a Gemini staking services agreement that could be affected by the transition. The move may reshape Gemini's position in the US spot crypto ETF landscape, where Coinbase serves as custodian for many major funds.

Key takeawaysVanEck's Gemini exit across multiple spot crypto ETFs

In filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, VanEck states that it will terminate custody and clearing arrangements tied to its spot Bitcoin ETF, its spot Ether ETF and its Solana ETF. The ETF universe covered by the change reflects how closely custody partners are integrated into daily operations for spot crypto products.

According to the SEC documentation, the relationship with Gemini is set to end“on or about” Feb. 16, 2027. Despite Gemini's role ending for these agreements, the filings indicate that Coinbase Custody will continue providing custody services for the affected funds.

Because the filings do not disclose the rationale for the terminations, investors are left with limited visibility into what is driving the change-whether it is operational, commercial, or tied to settlement and custody preferences as these ETFs scale.

Uncertainty around Solana staking services

VanEck's Solana ETF filing goes beyond custody. It also references a Gemini staking services agreement, which raises an important practical question for holders: what happens to ETF staking operations during and after the transition.

Staking is central to how some proof-of-stake networks generate rewards. In Solana's proof-of-stake ecosystem, staking typically involves helping secure the network and enabling validators to participate in consensus. When an ETF stakes some or all of its holdings-where permitted and structured accordingly-staked assets can generate additional rewards that may flow into fund performance.

The filings imply that Gemini's role is not limited to holding assets, but also extends to services associated with staking. That makes the shift particularly relevant for anyone evaluating how VanEck's Solana ETF could handle staking yield after Gemini's agreement ends.

Cointelegraph reached out to VanEck and Gemini seeking comment on the terminations and potential impacts on staking, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

How Gemini became an early Bitcoin ETF custodian partner

Gemini's involvement in spot Bitcoin ETF development dates back to the earliest days of the modern approval push in the United States. Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss were among the original proponents of spot Bitcoin ETFs, filing to launch the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust in July 2013. Regulators did not approve the first spot Bitcoin ETFs until January 2024-more than a decade later.

In the context of VanEck's ETF rollout, Gemini served as the initial Bitcoin custodian for VanEck's spot Bitcoin ETF when it launched in January 2024. VanEck later added Coinbase Custody in June 2024, indicating that custody arrangements evolved early in the ETF lifecycle.

As of the latest figures cited in the reporting, VanEck's Bitcoin ETF (HODL) is notably smaller than the largest US spot Bitcoin products. Wallet Pilot data cited in the article put HODL's assets under management at about $880 million, compared with $47.6 billion for BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) and $10.6 billion for Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), as of Thursday.

Gemini's broader ETF custody footprint

Outside the US, Gemini has provided custody services for crypto ETF products in Canada and Australia, according to the same reporting. In the US, Gemini continues to serve as a custodian for at least one smaller fund: the 7RCC Spot Bitcoin and Carbon Credit Futures ETF (BTCK). A September 2026 regulatory filing cited by the article lists Gemini and BitGo as Bitcoin custodians for BTCK.

VanEck's decision to terminate Gemini agreements across multiple ETFs therefore matters not only for the affected funds, but also for how the US spot ETF sector is trending toward a more concentrated set of custody providers-an outcome that can influence operational consistency, settlement practices, and partner risk.

Looking ahead, the most immediate open questions are operational: how VanEck transitions custody and clearing away from Gemini by mid-February 2027, and whether and how staking mechanics for the Solana ETF change during that period. Until further disclosures arrive, investors watching VanEck's Solana yield profile will likely focus on any updates that clarify the fate of the staking services agreement included in the filing.

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