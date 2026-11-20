MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for initiatives aimed at expanding cooperation within the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) and strengthening multilateral engagement among member states.

According to the press and public relations department of the Azerbaijani parliament, Gafarova made the remarks on November 20 while addressing the 61st plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly in Turkmenistan.

At the outset, she congratulated the Mejlis of Turkmenistan on obtaining observer status in the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

Describing the Assembly as a platform for open dialogue, Gafarova noted that it provides an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest, take countries' national priorities into account, and develop agreed approaches.

She said the Azerbaijani parliament attaches particular importance to cooperation within the CIS IPA and supports initiatives that contribute to expanding parliamentary ties and developing multilateral engagement among countries.

Highlighting the importance of humanitarian cooperation, Gafarova said Azerbaijan advocates expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges that help preserve traditions of friendship and mutual understanding among peoples across the CIS.

She also referred to events hosted by Azerbaijan within the framework of the CIS.

Gafarova noted that large-scale events were held in June 2025 in the city of Lachin, located in Azerbaijan's East Zangezur economic region, as part of the official opening ceremony marking Lachin's year as the CIS Cultural Capital.

In September-October 2025, Azerbaijan also hosted the 3rd CIS Games across seven cities, bringing together more than 1,600 athletes from 13 countries.

Gafarova further highlighted the CIS IPA's humanitarian initiatives, including the "Children of the CIS" and "Memory Train" projects. According to her, these initiatives give younger generations an opportunity to learn more about the historical and cultural heritage of different peoples and build new friendships.

The speaker identified election observation and the development of parliamentarism as important areas of cooperation within the Assembly, noting that Azerbaijani representatives regularly participate in the CIS IPA's monitoring activities.

She pointed out that, during the second half of this year, Milli Majlis members had actively participated in election observation missions for the elections of deputies to the first convocation of Kazakhstan's Mazhilis and the ninth convocation of the State Duma of Russia's Federal Assembly.

Gafarova also spoke about the activities of the Baku branch of the International Institute for Monitoring the Development of Democracy, Parliamentarism and the Observance of Electoral Rights of Citizens in CIS Member States, emphasizing the importance of its work and the events it organizes.

Concluding her address, the Milli Majlis speaker expressed confidence that the established traditions of constructive cooperation and the experience accumulated within the Assembly would continue to contribute to strengthening interparliamentary ties and developing relations among states.