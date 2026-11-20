David Hyden, President/Founder

Retirement Tax Consultants challenges conventional Roth conversion strategies, urging retirees to look beyond annual tax brackets

- David Hyden, Founder/Chief Retirement Tax StrategistMCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retirees with substantial traditional IRA and 401(k) balances may be making some of the most consequential financial decisions of their lives based on the wrong question, according to David Hyden, Founder and Chief Retirement Tax Strategist at Retirement Tax Consultants (RTC).For decades, conventional Roth conversion planning has centered on a relatively simple question: How much can an individual convert each year without moving into a higher tax bracket?While managing annual tax brackets has its merits, Hyden argues that this approach can overlook the much larger financial picture."The objective shouldn't simply be to minimize this year's taxes. It should be to determine which strategy leaves you and your family with the most after-tax wealth over your lifetime," says Hyden.According to RTC, a comprehensive retirement tax strategy should evaluate the cumulative financial impact of multiple factors, including:- Future Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs).- Continued tax-deferred growth and future income tax exposure.- Medicare premium surcharges (IRMAA).- Taxation of Social Security benefits.- The potential tax burden on a surviving spouse.- Taxes beneficiaries may face when inheriting traditional IRAs.- Investment fees paid over the course of retirement.These factors can interact in ways that make a seemingly tax-efficient decision today considerably more expensive over time.SEVEN QUESTIONS THAT COULD CHANGE YOUR RETIREMENT TAX STRATEGYRTC encourages substantial IRA owners to evaluate seven critical questions before deciding whether, when, and how much to convert:1. Investment Return: Will the taxes paid today to execute a Roth conversion generate a worthwhile financial return compared with retaining the traditional IRA?2. Spendable Income: Which strategy will provide more after-tax income to support the desired retirement lifestyle?3. Future Taxes and Medicare: How will future RMDs, income taxes, Social Security taxation, and Medicare premiums affect the overall financial outcome?4. Investment Fees: How much will ongoing investment expenses reduce retirement wealth over the next 20 to 30 years?5. Surviving Spouse: Could today's decisions help prevent a surviving spouse from facing substantially higher taxes and Medicare premiums after transitioning to single filing status?6. Legacy: How much of the retirement account will beneficiaries actually retain after paying applicable income taxes?7. Best Overall Strategy: Which alternative produces the greatest cumulative financial benefit when all relevant costs and benefits are considered?Hyden emphasizes that the right answer may be a Roth conversion, a series of partial conversions, an accelerated conversion strategy, or no conversion at all.The important distinction is that the decision should be based on projected financial outcomes rather than an arbitrary annual tax bracket target.AN OVERLOOKED ROTH CONVERSION CONSIDERATION: ASSET VALUATIONRTC also points to an additional planning consideration that receives relatively little attention in conventional Roth conversion discussions: the valuation of assets being converted.While most Roth conversions involve publicly traded investments with readily observable market prices, certain qualified IRA owners may have additional considerations involving properly structured IRA-owned LLC interests.Under certain circumstances, an independently appraised LLC membership interest may have a fair market value different from the net asset value of its underlying investments.Recognized valuation considerations, including lack of control and lack of marketability, may affect the independently determined fair market value when supported by the facts, governing documents, applicable law, and accepted valuation standards.In RTC's experience with certain client engagements, independent appraisals have concluded fair market values averaging approximately 40% below underlying net asset values.For illustration, consider an IRA-owned LLC with $2 million in underlying investments. If an independent qualified appraisal determines that the LLC membership interest has a fair market value of $1.2 million, the difference could have a substantial impact on the amount recognized as taxable income in a properly structured Roth conversion.At a hypothetical 35% federal marginal tax rate, the $800,000 difference would represent $280,000 in potential federal income tax savings.This is an illustrative example, not a guaranteed valuation or tax result. Such arrangements are complex, are not appropriate for every taxpayer, and require independent valuation, qualified legal and tax professionals, and careful compliance with applicable retirement account rules.A DIFFERENT APPROACH TO RETIREMENT TAX PLANNING"Most retirees have a CPA preparing their tax returns and a financial advisor managing their investments. But who is evaluating the tax liability growing inside their retirement accounts and determining whether there is a better strategy?" asks Hyden.Retirement Tax Consultants specializes in evaluating retirement tax exposure and identifying strategies designed to minimize lifetime taxes and preserve more wealth for retirement income, contingencies, and legacy objectives.RTC's IRA Tax Analysis compares alternative strategies rather than automatically recommending Roth conversions. The process evaluates the potential long-term effects of taxes, Medicare premiums, retirement income, investment expenses, and beneficiary taxation."After spending decades accumulating wealth, shouldn't the strategy for distributing and preserving that wealth receive the same level of attention as the strategy used to accumulate it?"Hyden believes the retirement planning industry needs to move beyond a narrow focus on annual tax savings and begin measuring success by a more meaningful standard: how much wealth individuals and their families ultimately retain.ABOUT RETIREMENT TAX CONSULTANTSRetirement Tax Consultants, LLC (RTC) specializes in retirement tax planning for retirees and pre-retirees with substantial traditional IRA, 401(k), and other tax-deferred retirement assets, as well as high-income professionals and business owners.RTC serves as a bridge between the client's accountant and financial advisor, focusing on retirement tax exposure, Roth conversion analysis, and strategies designed to improve lifetime after-tax wealth.RTC is not a law firm or public accounting firm and does not provide legal or tax advice. The firm provides education and retirement tax planning analysis and, at the client's request, coordinates with the client's CPA and/or attorney.

David Hyden

Retirement Tax Consultants, LLC

+1 4693428889

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