Celeste White cutting the ribbon at the Keith Building in Santa Barbara

Even the great -grand children celebrate the ribbon cutting

A crowd gathers at the Keith Center for the ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting ceremony in downtown celebrates the gift from Celeste and Dr. Robert White to secure a permanent home for education, projects and free lectures

- Celeste WhiteSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On the evening of October 24, a crowd gathered at Westmont's Keith Center building to celebrate the White family with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the center. This center secures a downtown home for nursing education, student projects, theological leadership studies, a CAT lab and even free public lectures. A few years earlier Celeste and Dr. Robert White of Napa Valley had given Westmont College $7.25 million to purchase the four-story building at 29 W. Anapamu Street, directly across from the college's original downtown campus site. For Celeste, a 1976 graduate who joined Westmont's Board of Trustees in 2011, the purchase offered a way to honor her father, Ed Keith. All four of her children attended Westmont, and the college named the center for Keith, who valued the education his daughter and grandchildren received there.Westmont's Grotenhuis Nursing program started across the street at 26 W. Anapamu and has expanded into the Keith Center. Students complete clinical rotations with local partners, including Cottage Health and Santa Barbara County Public Health. In his fall briefing, Westmont President Gayle D. Beebe reported that Cottage Hospital has already hired 58 graduates of the nursing program.Other students are getting a different kind of professional experience at the Keith Center through Westmont's Center for Applied Technology Lab. Over the summer, students worked at the Keith Center with Westmont alumnus and software engineer Kevin Kishiyama on a project to connect the college's event ticketing and customer data systems. The partnership with Westmont Alumnus, Eric Knopf's ticketing company Webconnex also gave three Westmont students internships.For many of the people who came through the doors that day, it was a first look. However, one of the simplest ways to use the building is to take a seat in its 75-seat chapel. Westmont's free downtown lecture series, which previously met at venues around Santa Barbara, now has a permanent home there. This fall, engineering professors Dan Jensen and Kristin L. Wood led a hands-on session on AI and robotics. A month later, clinical psychologist Andrea Gurney took up a question raised by the same technology: how does it change the way people form and sustain relationships?These lectures are an extension of the passion the Celeste White has for education as seen through her programs with Lux Forum.

Rob Arnold

Lux Forum

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HOW THE KEITH CENTER IS BRINGING WESTMONT COLLEGE AND SANTA BARBARA TOGETHER News Provided By Lux Forum November 20, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion, Technology



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