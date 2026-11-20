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How To Build A Brand upskilling workbooks, Fat Willy's Surf Shack St Ives Clothing, Jamm Doorstops, Lipstick London Make-up, Scent by Love fragrance papers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / --HOW TO BUILD A BRAND deals live now through to Cyber Monday midnight – 50% off all upskilling video-assisted online workbooks supported with live online Q&A Clinics: Branding, Marketing, Website, Public Relations, Influencers and Events. Perfect for small business owners or start-ups who want to learn from the best in a supportive eco-system.FAT WILLYS SURF SHACK ST IVES offering beach lovers and surfers their iconic clothing and accessories:Sign up to mailing list for Black Friday early access offers: live now onOr Shop from 27 - 30 Nov: Limited while stocks last:1.Free postage over £102.Spend £15 receive a complementary baseball cap (worth £18)3.Spend £50 receive a complementary belt bag (worth £20)4.Spend £90 receive a complementary towel and baseball cap (worth £43)JAMM DOORSTOPS the Award-winning doorstop offering for safety lovers, parents, the elderly and DIY'ers:Two for one on every bundle1.Sign up to the mailing list for early access 20 - 27 Nov *Limited while stocks last2.Or shop from 27 - 30 Nov *Limited while stocks lastLIPSTICK LOVERS brand new Lip collections check out their 40% off Sitewide from 27th – 30th November plus an extra 10% for subscribers – a total of 50% off!SCENT BY LOVE PAPERS for Fragrance Lovers visit for 25% off site wide from 20th November – midnight 30th November.Something for Everyone from now through to midnight Cyber Monday.....

Emma Jane Elliott

Chalk PR

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Black Friday Cyber Monday Deals to Upskill with and shop with across Clothing, Fragrance, Makeup and Home Safety News Provided By Elliott Drake Brockman Ass t/a Chalk PR November 20, 2026, 11:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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