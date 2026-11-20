DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Youth Services Development Awards, recognising organisations helping children and young people develop confidence, gain practical skills and access opportunities. This year's awards celebrate achievements across entrepreneurship, mentorship, performing arts, inclusive activities and volunteering, with a shared commitment to supporting young people's development.Business Awards UK 2026 Youth Services Development Awards Winners.The MABA Group CIC – Youth Services Innovation Award.The Problem Solving Company – Excellence in Youth Mentorship.BIGLITTLE Theatre School – Excellence in Arts and Culture.TB SPORT – Excellence in Inclusive Youth Programmes.Inspireyouth Collective CIC – Best Youth Volunteer ProgrammeBusiness Awards UK 2026 Youth Services Development Awards Finalists.Thruday – Youth Services Innovation Award.Amdari – Excellence in Youth Mentorship.Inspireyouth Collective CIC – Excellence in Arts and CultureCreating Opportunities for Young People to Develop and ContributeThe achievements recognised this year demonstrate how practical experiences can help young people explore their abilities and ambitions. A five-week entrepreneurship pilot connected teenagers with business owners and mentors, with five participants developing their own future business blueprints. School-based teamwork challenges encourage communication, collaboration and resilience, while structured performing arts training provides progression from introductory classes to advanced study and professional theatre experience.Access is an important part of this work. Funded holiday activities and free weekly sports sessions give children opportunities to take part where cost might otherwise prevent them, while bursaries and funded performing arts places help make sustained training more accessible. Theatre-in-education performances reaching more than 1,000 primary school pupils also show how opportunities can extend beyond an organisation's own participants.This year's awards also recognise the value of giving young people meaningful responsibility. Volunteering within community provision offers experience in supporting others, organising resources and working with the public, with opportunities to progress into mentoring and leadership. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to youth services and their work to help young people build skills, confidence and a stronger connection to their communities.

Dan Marsh

Business Awards UK

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2026 Youth Services Development Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK News Provided By Not Just Another Agency Ltd November 20, 2026, 11:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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