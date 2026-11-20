DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Family Business Awards, recognising the achievements of family enterprises across business support, building safety, healthcare, technology, pet care and mobility services. This year's awards celebrate businesses combining shared family values with practical leadership, commercial growth and a sustained commitment to their customers and communities.From recently established partnerships to companies carrying a founder's legacy into a new generation, those recognised demonstrate the breadth of the UK's family business community. Their achievements include expanding overseas, developing proprietary technology, supporting business owners and maintaining personal service through periods of significant change.Business Awards UK 2026 Family Business Awards Winners.Mastermind9 – Family Business of the Year.Endeavour Group – Family Business Leadership Award.ProtectaPet – Family Business Growth Award.Bradshaw Stairlifts Limited – Family Business Legacy Award.Jamie Lloyd Limited – Best Small Family Business.Modern Synergy – Rising Star Family BusinessBusiness Awards UK 2026 Family Business Awards Finalists.Endeavour Group – Family Business of the Year.Mastermind9 – Family Business Leadership Award.Modern Synergy – Family Business Growth Award.ProtectaPet – Best Small Family Business.Bar Harlyn – Rising Star Family BusinessRecognising the People and Progress Behind Family BusinessThe achievements recognised this year show how personal experience can shape thoughtful, effective businesses. They include peer support designed to accommodate different cognitive styles, flexible working practices that help teams manage family responsibilities, and individual attention that makes services more accessible to customers with varied needs. Across the awards, family values have translated into practical decisions about how people are supported, how teams work and how customer relationships are maintained.Commercial progress has taken several forms, from customer-funded growth and the development of software that connects marketing activity to revenue, to overseas expansion supported by European fulfilment and multilingual e-commerce. Investment in professional qualifications, staff expertise and operational systems has also helped family enterprises broaden their services while preserving the accountability and personal involvement on which they were founded.Continuity is equally significant. The awards recognise the work involved in taking responsibility for an established family company, rebuilding relationships and carrying forward a founder's commitment to service. Examples include urgent stairlift installations to support hospital discharge, community outreach and the next generation bringing new skills into an existing business. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists on their achievements and their contribution to the UK's family business community.

Dan Marsh

Business Awards UK

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2026 Family Business Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK News Provided By Not Just Another Agency Ltd November 20, 2026, 11:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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