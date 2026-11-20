Party Hire Group

Sydney based Party Hire Group confirm the strong and growing demand for the array of marquees they hire to even organisers.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Party Hire Group is a leading event company supplying marquees, furniture, audio and lighting, staging, styling and food and beverage equipment to the weddings, corporate, private and government sector.A good marquee use should feel like part of the event, not just a temporary cover. The right choice depends on guest numbers, the event layout, the surface it's going on, the weather expected and how the space needs to be used on the day.The Party Hire Group team handle delivery and setup from start to finish, and assist clients choose a marquee size and layout that suits their space, access, surface and event requirements, so clients can focus on the day itselfNick Zhara said this when interviewed by Eleven Media,“The use of pop-up and framed marquees has grown strongly over recent years and has become an integral part of events from outdoor weddings through to corporate promotions and sporting events. We have met this demand with a greater range of sizes and shapes than ever before to meet every new need request.”Party Hire Group hire marquees each year for many large events in Sydney and Melbourne, whether it be marquees for weddings, festivals, sporting events, council functions, corporate activations or for use as brand tents. Clients with big budgets, especially high value brands, often have custom designs. In this case, with plenty of notice, the marquee can be manufactured to customer's needs, including marquee skins that have custom printed branding.Learn more about Party Hire Group's extensive range of marquees they hire by visiting their website here:/marquee-hire/About Party Hire GroupParty Hire Group is a leading marquee rental company, operating in Sydney and Melbourne. Known for their ability to custom build marquees at any size and design, they are trusted by many large companies, government departments, sporting clubs, brands, councils, private clients and wedding planners to supply framed marquees and fete stalls for events.Learn more about Party Hire Group's services offered by visiting their website here:

Nick Zahra

Party Hire Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Party Hire Group Confirm Strong Demand For The Marquees They Hire News Provided By SEO Solutions Pty Ltd November 20, 2026, 11:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.