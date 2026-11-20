Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co. KG / Key word(s): Expansion

BIRKENSTOCK EXPANDS IN THE GREEK MARKET WITH THE OPENING OF TWO NEW RETAIL DESTINATIONS IN ATHENS

20.11.2026 / 11:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIRKENSTOCK announced the opening of its first two stores in Greece, marking the beginning of a fresh chapter for the brand in the Greek market.



The first BIRKENSTOCK store will open on Ermou Street on 12 November 2026, in the heart of Athens. Surrounded by historic landmarks and vibrant local communities, Ermou Street attracts both locals and international visitors, reflecting Athens' appeal as a year-round holiday destination and making it an ideal location for the footbed brand in the Greek market. Designed as a touch point with consumers and a dedicated destination to explore the brand's universe, the new space will offer consumers the opportunity to experience BIRKENSTOCK's distinctive designs, exceptional quality and renowned footbed function, bringing more than 250 years of shoemaking heritage into a contemporary retail space. The 62 sqm store reflects BIRKENSTOCK's quality, functionality and timeless design. The interior features a warm, earthy colour palette, cork wall finishes that echo the brand's iconic footbed, natural stone-inspired flooring and carefully designed display furniture, creating a welcoming space that brings the brand's heritage and craftsmanship to life. The brand will further strengthen its presence in Athens with a second retail location at Golden Hall, scheduled to open in early December 2026. The openings mark an important milestone for BIRKENSTOCK in Greece, creating dedicated spaces where consumers can discover the full breadth of the brand's offering as well as the footbed brand's DNA and purpose-from its timeless sandal and clog icons and heritage silhouettes to its latest seasonal collections. BIRKENSTOCK's retail locations invite consumers to discover a brand universe that transcends seasons and generations, rooted in authentic values that have defined the brand for more than 250 years: Function, Quality, and Tradition. Both locations will inspire visitors to discover the sensation of the footbed first-hand-enabling everyone to walk as nature intended, building on the brand's longstanding presence through wholesale and retail partners in Greece. Beyond retail, BIRKENSTOCK's expansion in Greece will focus on building meaningful connections with the local community. Inspired by the brand's longstanding commitment to healthy feet and walking, BIRKENSTOCK Greece will continue to celebrate the launch through community-led brand moments and local collaborations in the coming months, strengthening its connection within the city. THE FALL/WINTER COLLECTION With the winter season approaching, the Fall/Winter collection takes center stage at the new BIRKENSTOCK stores. The collection brings together BIRKENSTOCK's distinctive aesthetic, functionality and renowned footbed function through styles designed to fit naturally into the seasonal wardrobes and Athenian's everyday life. From the iconic BOSTON clog and ARIZONA sandal, both featuring BIRKENSTOCK's signature cork-latex footbed, to shearling-lined seasonal interpretations and contemporary closed-shoe silhouettes, the Fall/Winter collection offers versatile designs that transition effortlessly from everyday wear to more elevated, fashion-forward looks. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2026, the BOSTON has inspired an entire clog universe, including the NAPLES and TOKIO, each offering a distinct interpretation of the brand's iconic design. The BIRKENSTOCK collection also extends into closed footwear with styles such as the LONDON and UTTI, bringing together timeless aesthetics, functionality and craftsmanship while staying true to BIRKENSTOCK's philosophy of natural walking. The collection also highlights the Mini-Me concept, reflecting the brand's cross-generational appeal through beloved styles available for both adults and children. A shared design identity creates a natural connection between generations, expressing BIRKENSTOCK's philosophy through a contemporary approach, with selected kids styles available in sizes 24-34. With its two new stores in Athens, BIRKENSTOCK strengthens its presence in the Greek market and establishes new footbed destinations across the city, where the brand's longstanding heritage and purpose meet Athenian flair and contemporary everyday life. INFORMATION FOR MEDIA BIRKENSTOCK ERMOU will be open from 12 November 2026

Store Address: Ermou 18, Athens, Greece

Opening Times: Monday-Friday 09:00-21:00

Saturday 09:00-20:00

Store Imagery: download ABOUT BIRKENSTOCK BIRKENSTOCK is a universal purpose brand rooted in function, quality and tradition, with the historical reference point dating back to 1774. Our mission is to empower all people to walk as intended by nature, a concept we refer to as "Naturgewolltes Gehen." We are a footbed company and the inventor of the footbed. Our footbed is the result of successive innovations anchored in our own orthopedic methodology, such as the "System Birkenstock" introduced by Konrad Birkenstock in the late 19th century, with the invention of the contoured shoe last which reflects and serves the anatomy of the human foot. Designed to mimic the experience of walking barefoot on natural surfaces, our footbed provides support by evenly distributing weight and reducing pressure points and friction. This concept serves as the foundation for everything we do and was the foundation for Karl Birkenstock ́s footbed we know today. From this insight, we have developed a product archive with over 700 footbed-based silhouettes, which we keep relevant and which we expand through continuous innovation, anchored by our iconic styles ranging from sandals and clogs to closed-toe shoes, designed for almost every occasion. With approximately 7,800 employees (FTE) worldwide and a revenue of €2.09 billion in fiscal year 2025, our products are distributed in more than 90 countries worldwide through a network of subsidiaries, distributors, and online stores. Our collections can be found in more than 12,000 retail stores, including owned and partnership doors. The BIRKENSTOCK Group has its roots and heritage in Germany and delivers outstanding quality across the entire value chain. Our production capabilities reflect centuries-old traditions of craftsmanship and commitment to using only materials of the highest quality. To ensure that each product meets our rigorous quality standards, BIRKENSTOCK operates one of the largest vertically integrated supply chains in the industry. The vast majority of our products are assembled in Germany, with the remainder produced elsewhere in the EU, while all footbeds are made in Germany. BIRKENSTOCK maintains strict control over its production and supply chain and prioritizes the European origin of its raw materials BIRKENSTOCK's earnings releases and other financial news are available at . For more information, visit or follow BIRKENSTOCK on LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. You can find our online shop at .



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