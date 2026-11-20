REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

REPLOID implements 15-for-1 stock split and moves from auction to continuous trading

20.11.2026 / 11:29 CET/CEST

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CORPORATE NEWS REPLOID implements 15-for-1 stock split and moves from auction to continuous trading

15 shares for every share previously held, ex-date on November 23, 2026, value date on November 25, 2026

Shareholding percentages of existing shareholders remain unchanged Change within Vienna MTF from direct market plus auction to direct market plus continuous effective December 1, 2026 Wels, Austria – November 20, 2026 – The 15-for-1 stock split of REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”), approved by the Annual General Meeting, will take effect in trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange on November 23, 2026 (ex-date). The stock split will be applied automatically in shareholders' securities accounts on November 25, 2026 (value date). No action is required on the part of shareholders. Each existing share will be split into 15 shares, with the share price adjusted accordingly. In addition, REPLOID is changing the trading arrangement for its shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange. Effective December 1, 2026, the REPLOID share will move within the Vienna MTF from direct market plus auction to direct market plus continuous. From that date, the shares can be traded during regular trading hours, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Vienna time, rather than once daily through an auction as previously. The lower price per share makes investing more accessible, particularly for retail investors, while continuous trading offers greater flexibility in terms of when shares can be bought and sold. Together, these measures are intended to improve the tradability of the REPLOID share. About REPLOID Group AG REPLOID offers an innovative system for recovering locally sourced organic byproducts from the food industry on an industrial scale. The Group deploys and services modular, scalable plants (ReFarmUnits) for its customers, particularly in the industrial and agricultural sectors. In these plants, Black Soldier Fly larvae process organic residual materials (bioconversion). The larvae are fed a feed mix tailored to the specific site. Based on the Group's own research and development, this feed mix is formulated from residual materials from the regional food value chain. After one week, the larvae have completed their work and increased to approximately 25 times their original weight. Customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them over for central marketing or further processing. REPLOID markets the larvae either directly or after further processing, for example to customers in the animal-feed industry. The Company is driving the vertical integration of its value chain and also markets its own animal feed. REPLOID produces premium organic fertilizer from the by-products of the recovery process (insect frass). With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID also offers an economically attractive solution for the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, sustainably conserving key resources. REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange's direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 200 people. Contact Hans Lang | Director of Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | ... 20.11.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

