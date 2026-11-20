MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) India's Grade A and A+ warehousing sector recorded absorption of 54 million sq. ft. during the first nine months of calendar year 2026, exceeding new supply additions of 47.1 million sq. ft., a report said on Friday.

The report from CREDAI and CRE Matrix said warehousing demand moderated nearly 18 per cent year-on-year during January-September 2026, while new supply fell around 3 per cent.

India's Grade A or A+ ready stock stood at 492.7 million sq. ft. at the end of Q3 CY26 and is projected to reach approximately 510 million sq. ft. by the end of 2026, the report forecasted.

The Pan-India vacancy level stood at 10.5 per cent, 80 basis points lower than a year earlier, although it increased 20 basis points sequentially. Market rent averaged Rs 28.6 per sq. ft. per month, while passing rents rose 3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27.3 per sq. ft. per month.

“With Grade A warehousing stock projected to reach 510 million sq. ft. by the end of 2026, the sector's long-term growth trajectory remains supported by industrial expansion, evolving supply chains and demand for institutional-grade logistics infrastructure,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO & Co-founder, CRE Matrix.

Pune led the seven markets with 11.5 million sq. ft. of absorption, followed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at 10.6 million sq. ft.

Collectively, the two markets accounted for approximately 41 per cent of India's warehousing demand. Pune added 9.3 MSF of supply and recorded vacancy of 8.4 per cent.

Vacancy in MMR was 8.3 per cent, while Q3 market rents rose 11.8 per cent year-on-year. Bhiwandi accounted for 74 per cent of the city's quarterly demand.

Manufacturing represented 31 per cent of national Q3 CY26 absorption, followed by third-party logistics (3PL) at 19 per cent and automotive at 16 per cent. Collectively, these sectors contributed 66 per cent of quarterly demand, underlining the central role of industrial production and logistics in the Grade A/A+ warehousing market.

-IANS

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