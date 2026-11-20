MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan said on Friday that the Constitution is much more than a legal document and represents the moral compass of the Republic.

Inaugurating the 5th Edition of Constitution Week Celebrations 2026, organised by the School of Law of a private university at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi, the Vice President said that constitutional values must not remain confined to institutions and legal texts but must become an integral part of everyday public life.

He observed that democracy flourishes when institutions remain accountable, dissent is respected, and citizens exercise their rights and duties responsibly.

Radhakrishnan stressed that duties deserve as much importance as rights, observing that responsible discharge of duties is essential to safeguarding the rights of all citizens.

He said that India's achievements over the last decade reflect the realisation of constitutional aspirations through tangible improvements in people's lives.

Citing the lifting of around 50 crore people out of poverty, the construction of 4 crore pucca houses for the poor, and rural tap water coverage crossing 82 per cent under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said that even border villages, once at the lowest rung of development, are now emerging as vibrant villages.

Radhakrishnan observed that these achievements represent a silent revolution made possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting women's participation in nation-building, the Vice President recalled the valuable contributions of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly.

He noted that their vision is being carried forward through initiatives such as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

The Vice President also expressed happiness at witnessing the growing participation of women and their achievements across the country.

Describing this progress as another revolution, he said India is steadily moving from women's development to women-led development, with women becoming active participants in shaping the nation's destiny.

Speaking about the dynamism of the Constitution, Radhakrishnan cited Article 21, which has evolved over the years to encompass a wide range of rights relating to dignity, livelihood, health, shelter, privacy, education and environmental protection.

He called for a balanced approach towards development and environmental conservation, emphasising that natural resources must be utilised to improve living standards while ensuring their sustainability for future generations.

Radhakrishnan cautioned against mindless consumerism and stressed the need for responsible consumption and called for greater public awareness about sustainable lifestyles.

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Attorney General for India R. Venkataramani were also present on the occasion.

The Vice President underscored that technology must serve humanity and remain guided by constitutional values. Innovation, he said, should empower citizens, strengthen transparency and expand access to opportunities.