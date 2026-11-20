MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) A sharp political debate has erupted on Friday over employment generation in India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly questioned corporate leaders on whether government tax cuts and policy reforms have translated into new jobs and higher salaries for workers. Opposition leaders in Maharashtra accused the Centre of attempting to deflect accountability for unemployment after more than a decade in power.

Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi challenged India Inc to take greater ownership of economic expansion rather than relying continually on state intervention.

Pointing to the reduction in corporate tax from 30 per cent to 22 per cent and income tax exemptions for annual earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, PM Modi asked business leaders directly, "Have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of employees? No! It is always: 'Modi ji, you do it; we will see what happens'."

Remarking on industry expectations, the Prime Minister added that no matter how many concessions were granted, corporate appetite remains unsatisfied, urging businesses to invest in large-scale manufacturing, improve domestic product standards, and compete in global markets.

The Prime Minister's remarks drew immediate pushback from Opposition leaders in Maharashtra who accused the Centre of attempting to deflect accountability for unemployment after more than a decade in power.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut, launched a fierce critique of PM Modi, arguing that employment generation remains the fundamental duty of the elected government rather than private conglomerates. Referring to the BJP's past electoral pledges, he questioned the administration's track record on formal job creation and public sector privatisation.

"The Prime Minister should ask industrialists how many people they have given jobs to and how many people have lost their jobs in the public sector enterprises that have come under his control. It is your responsibility to generate employment, isn't it? If you have given industrialists so many concessions, then creating jobs is their responsibility. You had promised to provide two crore jobs every year. But in 12 years, even two lakh people have not received jobs," remarked Raut.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the Prime Minister of trying to shift the burden of job creation onto corporate houses after extending substantial tax breaks to them.

Wadettiwar stated that generating employment opportunities for the country's youth is primarily the responsibility of the Central government, accusing the ruling dispensation of double standards while youth unemployment and agrarian distress remain pressing concerns across the country.