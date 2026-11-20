MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 20 (IANS) The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections will be held on December 23, with counting of votes scheduled for December 26, the state Election Commission announced on Friday, setting the stage for a political contest across the city's 35 wards.

State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev announced the election schedule, following which the Model Code of Conduct came into force with immediate effect across Chandigarh.

The nomination process will begin on November 26, while December 3 will be the last date for filing nomination papers.

The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on December 4, and candidates will be allowed to withdraw their candidature until December 7.

The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by December 31.

Around 4.60 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the civic polls.

The election will be held across all 35 wards of the Municipal Corporation, with arrangements being made by the administration and the police to ensure a smooth and peaceful polling process.

The elections are politically significant as the term of the present Municipal Corporation House is due to end on January 7, 2027.

The polls will determine the composition of the civic body for the next five-year term.

The political contest is expected to be primarily among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, with parties likely to focus their campaigns on civic issues such as sanitation, road infrastructure, water supply, parking, waste management and neighbourhood development.

Ward reservations have already been finalised.

Seven wards have been reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates, including three for Scheduled Caste women.

Twelve wards have been reserved for women candidates, while the remaining wards fall under the general category.

In the 35-member House, which has no anti-defection law, the BJP has 18 Councillors, while there are 11 Councillors of the AAP and six of the Congress.

Local Congress MP Manish Tewari, who is an ex-officio member, has voting rights.

Despite not having a clear majority, the BJP has won the Mayoral election four times in the past five years, largely banking on cross-voting, members switching loyalties and horse-trading.

With the election schedule now announced, political parties are expected to intensify candidate selection, campaign planning and outreach activities in the coming days.