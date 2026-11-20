Markets Turn Defensive As Global Equities Tumble Despite Anthropic's Successful Debut
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Major US and European indices are down roughly 5–8% on the week as worries over valuations, rates and growth outweigh enthusiasm for AI. Wednesday's US inflation and GDP data are the next test. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital Key takeaways
-
A punishing week: major US and European indices are down roughly 5–8%, and even the Nasdaq has struggled despite Anthropic's successful market debut.
Beyond tech: weakness in equal-weighted indices suggests selling is no longer confined to a handful of technology giants, while Europe's recent outperformance has faded.
The Fed factor: FOMC minutes reinforced inflation worries. The 10-year Treasury yield has eased towards 5.00%, while the dollar stays near a 19-month high.
Next week: US PCE inflation and revised GDP are due on Wednesday, with US markets closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and trading shortened on Friday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment