MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Major US and European indices are down roughly 5–8% on the week as worries over valuations, rates and growth outweigh enthusiasm for AI. Wednesday's US inflation and GDP data are the next test. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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By Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst, Capital

A punishing week: major US and European indices are down roughly 5–8%, and even the Nasdaq has struggled despite Anthropic's successful market debut. Beyond tech: weakness in equal-weighted indices suggests selling is no longer confined to a handful of technology giants, while Europe's recent outperformance has faded. The Fed factor: FOMC minutes reinforced inflation worries. The 10-year Treasury yield has eased towards 5.00%, while the dollar stays near a 19-month high. Next week: US PCE inflation and revised GDP are due on Wednesday, with US markets closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and trading shortened on Friday.

Key takeawaysA week of heavy losses:

Global equity markets are heading towards the end of an exceptionally difficult week, with major US and European indices suffering declines of approximately 5–8%. Even the Nasdaq has struggled despite Anthropic's successful market debut, highlighting the growing disconnect between enthusiasm for individual AI companies and confidence in the broader technology sector.

The IPO demonstrated that demand for AI exposure remains strong, but it has not been enough to overcome concerns about elevated valuations, profitability and the sustainability of investment spending. The broader market mood has shifted from buying the dip towards questioning whether the correction has further to run. The weakness in equal-weighted indices suggests that selling pressure is no longer confined to a handful of technology giants, while Europe's recent outperformance has also faded. The Fed keeps markets on edge:

This week's FOMC minutes reinforced concerns that inflation remains too persistent, with policymakers increasingly open to further tightening. Concerns that the Fed may be considering a 50bps hike next month have also weighed on sentiment, even though market pricing of such an outcome has dropped from 10% last week to almost nil.

However, the bigger concern is not necessarily the size of the next hike, but how high interest rates may need to rise in 2027. Falling yields, but little comfort

Interestingly, US Treasury yields have eased slightly despite the hawkish policy outlook, with the 10-year yield retreating towards 5.00% as investors seek safety amid the equity selloff. The dollar, however, remains near its highest level in 19 months, supported by expectations of further Fed tightening and defensive demand.

It is important to remember that falling yields are not necessarily positive for equities when they reflect concerns about growth and deteriorating risk appetite rather than improving inflation expectations. The week ahead: another test of confidence

Next week will bring another important test of market confidence, with US PCE inflation and revised GDP figures due on Wednesday. Investors will be watching whether inflation remains persistent enough to justify additional Fed tightening, while economic activity data will help determine whether the economy can withstand higher borrowing costs. Tuesday's consumer confidence figures will also offer insight into household sentiment.

With US markets closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and trading shortened on Friday, thinner liquidity could amplify volatility, particularly if Wednesday's data challenge interest rate expectations. A more defensive phase

Ultimately, markets are entering a more defensive phase. Strong AI demand and successful individual listings are no longer sufficient to sustain broader risk appetite when investors are questioning valuations, borrowing costs and the outlook for corporate profitability. The fact that the selloff has spread beyond technology suggests confidence is deteriorating, although the scale of recent declines leaves room for a technical rebound. What it means for the Gulf

For Gulf investors, the message is that global risk appetite, not just local fundamentals, is setting the tone. Most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar, so a Fed that may need to lift rates further in 2027 matters for local borrowing costs. A strong dollar and easing Treasury yields are also a reminder that defensive demand is flowing into US assets. And with US markets closed on Thursday, regional traders should expect thinner liquidity and sharper moves around Wednesday's US data.

THE PRESENT MATERIAL MUST BE REGARDED AS MARKETING COMMUNICATION AND SHOULD NOT BE INTERPRETED AS INVESTMENT RESEARCH OR INVESTMENT ADVICE.