MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The first compact cinema camera in LUMIX history combines a 6K full-frame sensor, advanced autofocus and image stabilisation in a box-style design Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates–November 2026: Panasonic has introduced the LUMIX AU-SHX1, the first compact cinema camera in the LUMIX brand's history.*1 Designed for AV professionals, the SHX1 combines cinematic 6K image quality, autofocus that tracks the subject and image stabilisation for handheld shooting in a box-style design suited to any production environment. The LUMIX SHX1 will be available from December 2026.*2

“The new SHX1 combines the expertise of Panasonic's professional AV and digital imaging businesses, merged in 2024, in a compact cinema camera for AV professionals,” comments André Meterian, Director of Professional Video Systems for Panasonic Europe.“Whether deployed as an 'A' camera or a highly modular 'B' camera, or a PTZ camera combining full-frame quality with remote camera control with ROP panels the LUMIX SHX1 delivers cinematic image quality, creativity, and flexibility for professionals when shooting in any environment.”

The launch comes as professional video production continues to grow across the GCC. For broadcasters, production houses and content creators in the region, the SHX1 brings cinema-grade image quality into a compact and modular body.

Maximum Flexibility in Cinema-Grade Production:

The SHX1 features a 6K (approx. 24.1MP) full-frame, partially stacked CMOS image sensor with an optical low-pass filter that minimises moiré and false colours, while supporting high-frame-rate recording. Powered by the latest LUMIX engine and Panasonic's new image-processing technology, the SHX1 rapidly processes high-quality, high-bit-rate video data and reduces latency during external output. Its box-style body can be easily rigged for horizontal or vertical shooting using tripods, gimbals, cages and multi-camera setups, and its top-mounted tilt free-angle monitor can be tilted upward or swung out to the side.

Phase hybrid autofocus with 779 focus points and advanced AI technology enable accurate eye and face detection, even when the face is tilted or partly hidden. The 5-axis Body Image Stabiliser (BIS) significantly reduces camera shake, even when using lenses that do not feature Optical Image Stabiliser (OIS) technology. At telephoto focal lengths, the SHX1 provides image stabilisation in the camera and lens.

The SHX1 features 12G-SDI and HDMI outputs, timecode input/output, and internal 32-bit float audio recording through the 3.5mm microphone input, a first for a LUMIX camera.*1 It is also the first LUMIX camera to support micro V-mount batteries,*1 and its thermal design delivers unlimited recording time at up to 4K 120p within the guaranteed operating temperature range. With Dual Native ISO and Dynamic Range Boost, the SHX1 achieves 15 stops*3 of dynamic range in V-Log, and comes with ARRI LogC3 pre-installed, allowing users to choose between the two according to their grading workflow.

Enhanced Post-Production:

The SHX1 offers Open Gate recording, including Blackmagic RAW 6K 24p,*4 a first for a LUMIX camera.*1 Open Gate recording makes the best use of the sensor area and is well suited to anamorphic lenses, while a new vertical desqueeze display enables accurate framing for“Vertiscope” anamorphic shooting in the vertical frame. The camera supports two RAW formats without an external recorder, and is the first LUMIX camera*1 to support Blackmagic RAW recording directly to an external SSD.*5 Standard recording formats include 6K 30p and 5.1K 60p 4:2:0 10-bit, with 3.8K 48p 4:2:2 10-bit as a new option.

Continuous Innovation:

The AU-LPU1 Live Production Unit, scheduled for release in the first half of 2027, will combine synchronisation, connectivity and remote control in a single unit, enabling the SHX1 to be used as a cinema-quality PTZ camera with Panasonic remote camera controllers and third-party pan-tilt heads. The AU-LPU1 will support common IP protocols for integration with Panasonic PTZ cameras, and will feature a Genlock IN terminal to synchronise multiple cameras and a LAN terminal supporting PoE++ power supply. Two optional accessories will also be released in the same period: the AU-XHU1 XLR Handle Unit for four-channel 32-bit float and high-resolution audio recording, and the AU-GRP1 Control Grip for simple right-hand control. The AU-XHU1 records high-resolution audio at 96kHz/24bit. The AU-GRP1 provides quick access to white balance (WB), ISO and iris settings, while its zoom rocker supports smooth, low-speed power zoom operation. Panasonic is also developing a power zoom lens for the LUMIX SHX1 and for remote production.

*1: As of November 2026, among Panasonic's digital cameras.

*2: Pricing and availability vary by country and region.

*3: Dynamic Range Boost ON: 15 stops. Dynamic Range Boost OFF: 14+ stops. With Dynamic Range Boost in use, video quality and ISO sensitivity are limited, and rolling-shutter distortion increases.

*4: A slight crop occurs when recording Blackmagic RAW.

*5: Use an external SSD of no more than 2TB that is compatible with USB Type-C®. Operation is not guaranteed on all devices.

About the Panasonic Group:

Founded in 1918, the Panasonic Group is a global leader developing innovative technologies and solutions with wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, devices, B2B solutions, heating and cooling, electrical equipment and lighting, and energy sectors worldwide. The Panasonic Group consists of Panasonic Holdings Corporation, seven operating companies and affiliates both within Japan and overseas. Panasonic Holdings Corporation reported consolidated net sales of 8,048.7 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2026.

About Panasonic Middle East & Africa:

Panasonic Middle East & Africa is regional Headquarters, responsible for Sales, Marketing, Supply chain, Customer service solutions, and Advertising functions. Website: