(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, welcomed H.E. Marie Audouard, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE, at the Ministry of Finance's headquarters in Dubai, where they discussed bilateral relations and ways to advance financial cooperation and coordination. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn

The meeting also covered a range of issues of common interest, with the aim of advancing the shared interests of the two friendly nations and supporting efforts to achieve sustainable development and economic prosperity.

Al Hussaini reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to deepening ties with its international partners, foremost among them France.

He stressed the importance of continued coordination and the exchange of expertise and experience across financial sectors to open up new opportunities for partnership and promote economic stability and growth at both regional and international levels.