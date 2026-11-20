MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From fan-favourite Pit Lane Walks and driver appearances to world-class concerts and the F1 season's final race, here's what fans can look forward to at Yas Marina Circuit. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, November, 2026: The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is set to stage a spectacular F1 season finale, with Yas Island ready to come alive during a week of racing, entertainment and electric atmosphere. With blockbuster After-Race Concerts, trackside experiences, Fan Zones and a stunning twilight Grand Prix, the event programme offers a packed schedule of moments. Here are all the experiences not to miss.

Get closer to the action with the Pit Lane WalkYas Marina Circuit opens its gates on Thursday 3 December for the Pit Lane Walk, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the F1 cars, garages and teams' preparations ahead of the season finale. This year's event features two sessions, morning and evening, giving more fans the opportunity to experience the excitement of the circuit before the competitive sessions begin.

See Formula 1 drivers up close at the Fan ZoneGet the selfie. Get the signature. F1 drivers swap the cockpit for the Main Stage in the Fan Zone, with live Q&As, autographs and photo moments before the final race of the season. Catch them on Friday 4 December between practice sessions.

More racing on track with AZM GTThe racing doesn't stop with Formula 1. AZM GT, Yas Marina Circuit's own GT championship, makes its debut at this year's Grand Prix with a Trophy Round. GT cars take to the track across race weekend, with practice on Friday 4 December and races on Saturday and Sunday. It joins the FIA Formula 2 season finale on a full weekend of support racing.

Chill between the thrillBetween racing sessions, fans can explore everything Abu Dhabi has to offer, from its world-renowned theme parks to its dining, shopping and cultural destinations. Whether seeking adrenaline-fuelled adventures or a more relaxed afternoon, the Abu Dhabi GP ticket inclusions offers plenty of ways to extend the Grand Prix experience beyond the circuit.

Experience unforgettable live performances at YasalamThe Yasalam presented by e& entertainment programme brings a star-studded line-up of international artists to Yas Island throughout race week. tThe celebrations begin on Wednesday, 2 December, with Andrea Bocelli performing at Etihad Arena alongside the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra. The Yasalam After-Race Concerts then welcome Kings of Leon and Lewis Capaldi on Thursday, Jennifer Lopez on Friday, Imagine Dragons on Saturday, and The Chainsmokers and The Script on Sunday.

Enjoy exclusive DJ sets at 16/360Race weekend's entertainment continues at 16/360, with an international DJ line-up exclusively for eligible ticket holders. South African producer Shimza opens the programme on Friday, followed by British electronic duo CamelPhat on Saturday and Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee on Sunday, bringing a mix of Afro-tech, melodic house and Afro-house to the circuit.

Don't miss the Formula 1 Drivers' ParadeBefore the lights go out on the 2026 season, all 22 drivers take one last lap of Yas Marina Circuit, waving to the grandstands on the way to the grid. It's the final chance to see the whole field together before the season finale, so find your seat early. The parade runs on Sunday 6 December from 15:00 to 15:30, two hours before the race starts at 17:00.

Witness the Formula 1 season finaleThe 2026 Formula 1 season ends here, and the start is the moment not to miss. Lights out is at 17:00 on Sunday 6 December, so be in your seat before then. The race starts in daylight and finishes under the floodlights as the sun sets over Yas Marina Circuit. When the chequered flag falls, fireworks light up the sky above the circuit to close the season.