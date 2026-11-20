MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Declaration of intent signed by 74 human rights advocates at a forum attended by ombudsmen from 70 countries; Worldwide Independent Defender Union will develop cross-border legal assistance and common crisis response standards Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The participants of the International Ombudsman Forum, held in Moscow as part of the annual meeting of the Eurasian Ombudsman Alliance, have signed a declaration of intent to establish the Worldwide Independent Defender Union (WIDU). 74 human rights advocates put their signatures under the document. The organization will be founded on the principles of humanism, independence, impartiality, and international solidarity.

The Union will operate based on the Moscow Principles of International Human Rights Cooperation. The document comprises 23 provisions on the protection of human dignity, universality of rights and freedoms, respect for national diversity, as well as adherence to the rule of law and objectivity. The Moscow Principles are designed to bolster the autonomy of human rights institutions and enable them to cooperate even amid disagreements between states.

The need for this new union stems from contemporary challenges. Armed conflicts, man-made and natural disasters, humanitarian crises, and mass migration demand new forms of coordination among human rights institutions. The Forum participants agreed that the human right to life, dignity, and freedom must not depend on state borders or political circumstances.

The Union plans to establish mechanisms for cross-border legal assistance. In cases of mass human rights violations, ombudsmen from different countries will elaborate common standards for crisis response. Membership in the Union will be open-all human rights defenders who share the organization's values are welcome.

The International Ombudsman Forum brought together ombudsmen and human rights advocates from 70 countries. More than 450 participants came to Moscow from neighboring states, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Greece, Indonesia, Madagascar, Mongolia, Switzerland, and other nations.

, said:“We cannot allow double standards in human rights protection. It is essential to respect everyone's rights, regardless of nationality, religion, country of residence, or political beliefs.”

Turning to the proposed union, she said:“We must all respond impartially, honestly, and fairly to the challenges facing us. We propose uniting into an independent institution where different countries with strong expertise in particular areas will coordinate the efforts of issue-specific sections and lead them.”

noted that the initiative had already found support:“I am pleased that during bilateral meetings with ombudsmen, many endorsed this initiative and expressed their desire to join. This work is now beginning.”