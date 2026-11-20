MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With its New Energy and Connectivity area expanding by 20%, the show will bring international industry players together around electric powertrains, connected vehicles and the changing needs of commercial fleets

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026 - Chinese automotive innovation is expanding beyond passenger electric vehicles, with novel solutions integrating artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, batteries, connectivity and energy infrastructure. In commercial transport, including buses, trucks and heavy-duty logistics operations, these technologies can support [BT1] priorities for fleet efficiency, reliable operations and the development of charging and maintenance capabilities.

The convergence of 7,600 exhibitors at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) for Automechanika Shanghai 2026, taking place from December 2 to 5, underlines this transformation. The event will bring together companies and industry professionals looking to explore innovative solutions, showcasing how global supply chain collaboration is reshaping passenger and commercial vehicle networks alike, will Nearly half of exhibitors are expected to showcase products or services related to new energy, with the area dedicated to new energy and connectivity expanding to reflect this demand. The section will feature intelligent components, embedded artificial intelligence solutions, batteries, charging and battery-swapping infrastructure, along with emerging smart cockpits and autonomous driving technologies.

Key vehicle manufacturers and tech innovators are demonstrating this shift through collaborative ecosystem expansion. For example, Aion is establishing localised production bases and battery charging infrastructure across Southeast Asia, while Li Auto is building local vehicle assembly lines abroad. Concurrently, brands like Marelli leverage strategic partnerships to unify regional distribution networks and joint ventures like DDAC-DONGFENG DANA AXLE pool manufacturing resources to supply drivetrain systems to markets across South America, Europe and the Middle East.

Technological progress showcased is being simultaneously accompanied by the growing importance of standardisation, testing and certification, which help support the safety, reliability and adoption of new solutions across different markets. To guide manufacturers and suppliers through local compliance, the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) will offer dedicated insights on international quality assurance and carbon management standards through specialised zones, summits and matchmaking. Automechanika Shanghai 2026 will address these topics across its exhibition areas and conference program, encouraging discussions on technological applications, quality assurance and alignment with international standards.

Notably, the Intelligent Connected Vehicle Innovation and Development Conference 2026 will serve as a flagship session specifically focused on intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) product type approval, autonomous driving innovations, and the global integration of AI foundation models. This convergence is particularly relevant to the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, where deployment depends on compatibility with local technical requirements and operating conditions. For Egypt, the discussions also align with efforts to expand local automotive manufacturing and develop the technical capabilities needed to support electric and connected vehicles.

For manufacturers, suppliers and fleet operators across these markets, this alignment can facilitate access to new technologies, strengthen competitiveness and support integration into international automotive value chains.

Technologies for commercial vehicles support the transformation of transport:

Beyond passenger vehicle applications, advances in new energy and intelligent systems are creating more opportunities to modernise fleets and logistics operations. Electrification has developed beyond basic components into a complete supply chain overhaul for the logistics sector, with competition shifting from isolated vehicle capabilities to fully integrated ecosystems comprising charging infrastructure, battery operations, and automated logistics networks. This rapid transformation is mirrored by key exhibitors introducing specialised heavy-duty solutions. Henglong Group is expanding its product lines with advanced steering systems tailored for Level 2 and higher autonomous trucks, while WLY produces durable transmission systems and gear shafts engineered explicitly for hybrid and electric commercial fleets. In parallel, Dongfeng Wheel is rolling out lightweighting technologies for commercial vehicle strength, Doublestar introduces advanced tyre carcass structures, and workshop suppliers like FCAR and MAXIMA are supplying high-voltage auxiliary power solutions and heavy-duty mobile column lifts certified to international safety standards.

To deep dive into these operational strategies, the Electric Logistics & Commercial Vehicles International Forum 2026 will feature extensive discussions on ultra-fast charging systems, solar-storage-charging integrated zero-carbon logistics parks, and targeted battery operational solutions for high-intensity commercial fleet activities. Solutions under development include technologies that extend vehicle range, improve energy efficiency and integrate intelligent operating systems. Autonomous driving applications on highways, in ports and in mining areas also point to new possibilities for transport automation. Electric buses, in turn, are among the highlights of China's presence in the international commercial vehicle market.

Across the UAE and Saudi Arabia, fleet modernisation is bringing electric propulsion, alternative fuels and intelligent transport systems into public transport planning and operations.

In the UAE, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority announced in January 2026 that it had received 250 buses under a wider procurement contract for 735 vehicles. The delivery included 40 electric buses, connecting fleet expansion with the introduction of new propulsion technologies. The electric buses were built to Gulf specifications and tested in the region. RTA stated that the models were tailored to Dubai's operating conditions, with a range of up to 280 kilometres on a single charge. These requirements underline the importance of matching vehicle technology, charging systems and maintenance capabilities to local operating conditions.

In Abu Dhabi, the Integrated Transport Centre reported in February 2026 that it had overseen pilot operations of autonomous logistics trucks with Autotech and AD Ports Group. Trial journeys took place on dedicated routes within Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), under approved regulatory frameworks and operational standards. The project evaluates autonomous freight technology in a defined industrial and logistics environment ahead of commercial deployment.

In Saudi Arabia, DSV announced in October 2026 that it was preparing to introduce 10 electric trucks into its Riyadh operations by mid-November, in collaboration with EVIQ and Hala Auto. Hala Auto will supply the vehicles, while EVIQ is developing dedicated depot charging infrastructure and providing access to its wider network. The initiative brings together electric vehicle technology, charging facilities and logistics expertise to support fleet electrification.

Egypt's commercial vehicle market is expanding alongside its ambitions in electric vehicle manufacturing. According to Automotive Market Information Council figures reported by Arab Finance, bus sales increased by 78.5% year on year in the first eight months of 2026, while truck sales rose by 22.7%. These figures cover all powertrains. Separately, Egypt is targeting annual production of up to 100,000 EVs by 2032, with the reported start of local Dongfeng Mage EV production illustrating growing cooperation with Chinese manufacturers.

Together, these developments create opportunities for component suppliers and specialist aftermarket services. Automechanika Shanghai's Green Repair Area will address these needs through technical training covering battery, motor and electronic control systems, alongside inspection and repair case studies for new energy heavy-duty truck wheel-ends and axles.

The adoption of new technologies depends on factors such as total cost of ownership, financing conditions, vehicle and parts availability, and charging and maintenance infrastructure. For fleet operators, decisions involve not only the initial investment but also vehicle range, operating costs and the suitability of vehicles for specific routes and operational needs.

By bringing together technologies for passenger and commercial vehicles, Automechanika Shanghai 2026 will highlight solutions supporting the transformation of mobility and logistics. The broad product spectrum across the fairgrounds is reinforced by leading tier-1 brands, including Bosch with next-generation chassis solutions, Feilong with thermal management systems, Knorr-Bremse showcasing intelligent electro-hydraulic steering, and ZF showcasing integrated e-axle tech alongside its digitalised aftermarket diagnostics platform. These are joined by tech-driven diagnostic solutions such as Autel's six-in-one high-voltage diagnostic platform and Launch's new AI Agent for advanced workshop functions, alongside lightweight commercial sensors from Hongxin Technology. For UAE and Saudi markets, where fleet renewal, operational efficiency and maintenance needs vary across countries and segments, the exhibition offers a platform to connect manufacturers, suppliers and industry professionals with emerging technologies, international standards and new business opportunities.

Background information on Messe Frankfurt:

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were about € 766 million. We serve our customers business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. Messe Frankfurt develops new business models based on its digital expertise. Its range of services encompasses venue rental as well as exhibition stand construction, marketing services, staffing services, and catering. Sustainability is a central pillar of the company's strategy. Maintaining a balance between environmental and economic responsibility, social responsibility, and diversity lies at the heart of its approach.

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

Background information on Sinomachint:

China National Machinery Industry International Co., Ltd. (SINOMACHINT) represents a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, a centrally administered conglomerate on the Fortune Global 500 list. It stays committed to creating an integrated platform for technical exchange and trade promotion between Chinese and foreign businesses. And it has now built well-known exhibition brands – CIMT, CMECEXPO, and CNMTC – in a way to deliver a full range of convention and exhibition services that it focuses on, from event organization to operation. A parent company of more than 20 investment enterprises, SINOMACHINT holds over 50 self-organized exhibitions domestically and nearly 20 overseas, while acting as the agent of about 200 foreign trade shows. In 2020, SINOMACHINT ranked first in the total number and area of exhibitions hosted on the mainland, according to statistics from the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade. And its position as China's largest agent of overseas expos has for years stayed unchanged. As always, SINOMACHINT will remain a responsible innovator that values collaboration and shares benefits. That means it promises to spearhead the development of China's convention and exhibition industry and grow the Chinese business community for shaping the new dual-circulation development pattern. It stands ready to work more closely with all sectors of society for greater innovation, for more win-win scenarios, and for a thriving economy in China and beyond.