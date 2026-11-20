MENAFN - Mid-East Info)On the occasion of World Children's Day, H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority (FCA), reaffirmed the importance of listening to children, recognising their voices and ensuring their rights, wellbeing and best interests remain at the heart of family and community efforts. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, said:“On World Children's Day, this year's theme, 'My Day, My Rights, My Future,' reaffirms the importance of listening to children, safeguarding their rights and empowering them to shape their futures. As the UAE celebrates the Year of Family, we recognise the fundamental role of families in nurturing children's wellbeing, strengthening their sense of belonging and providing a safe and supportive environment for their development.

As children navigate an increasingly complex world, digital risks, emotional and psychological pressures, and various forms of abuse and neglect underscore the importance of prevention and early intervention. Effective protection also requires recognising children's perspectives, identifying concerns early and ensuring access to appropriate care and support.

At the Family Care Authority, we remain committed to an integrated, prevention-focused approach that places children's best interests at the heart of our efforts. Through family counselling, close collaboration with our partners, specialised care, the dedicated child center and the plans of its expansion across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, we work to strengthen families' capacity to protect their children while ensuring timely and coordinated care for those who need it.

On this occasion, we reaffirm that safeguarding children's rights and futures is a shared responsibility across families, institutions and the wider community. By listening to children, empowering families and strengthening collaboration, we can continue building a safe, inclusive and cohesive society where every child is valued, protected and given the opportunity to thrive.”