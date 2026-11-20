MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Group and CEO-level recognition reflects commitment to workforce development, employee wellbeing and Emiratisation Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (DFM: ALANSARI) was awarded first place in the Financial Services sector at the Fourth Edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award.

The ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The Group award was presented by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research to Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services.

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Executive Officer at Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE's leading remittance and foreign exchange company and a subsidiary of Al Ansari Financial Services, secured second place in the Influential Leaders in Labour Market Category at the national level.

The recognition reflects the Group's commitment to workforce development, employee wellbeing and Emiratisation, and its contribution to the UAE's labour market objectives. This is the Group's fourth consecutive year of recognition at the Emirates Labour Market Award. Al Ansari Exchange's workforce was honoured at the first edition in 2023, followed by the Financial and Insurance Activities category in 2024 and the Elite category in 2025. This year, the Group returns to the Financial Services category and takes first place.

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, said:“It is a proud moment to see the Group recognised in the company category and Ali Al Najjar in the Influential Leaders category at this year's Emirates Labour Market Award. The credit for this achievement goes to the continued dedication and efforts of our colleagues across the Group in fostering a culture of excellence, investing in people, and advancing employee development. Our approach is people-first. We invest in the skills and careers of our colleagues, look after their wellbeing, and create meaningful opportunities for Emirati talent to grow with the Group. This recognition encourages us to continue supporting the UAE's labour market priorities, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.”

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Executive Officer of Al Ansari Exchange, said:“I am honoured to receive this award, which reflects the collective efforts and dedication of our teams across Al Ansari Exchange. As we celebrate our 60th anniversary, this recognition holds special significance, highlighting the important role our people have played in our journey. We will continue investing in our people and contributing to a competitive, inclusive and future-ready labour market.”

Georgette Yousef, Group Chief Human Resources Officer of Al Ansari Financial Services, said:“Our colleagues are at the centre of how we grow. We give Emirati talent structured development and clear paths to progress, and we support the wellbeing of every employee across the Group. We thank MoHRE for an award that encourages employers to invest in their teams.”

The Group employs 1,178 Emiratis across the UAE.

The Emirates Labour Market Award is a national initiative endorsed by the UAE Cabinet and organised by MoHRE to recognise leading institutions that enhance labour market competitiveness and showcase best practices across the country's economic sectors.