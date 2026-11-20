MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: The upcoming Malakut Business Forum 2026 has confirmed its speaker line-up and updated programme for the one-day forum, taking place on 25 November 2026 at Sky Bubble, Meydan Hotel, Dubai. The forum will bring together more than 750 delegates and over 300 companies, with C-suite executives and directors making up 60 per cent of attendees. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The programme will feature senior voices from across trade, finance, logistics, technology, and industry. Confirmed speakers include Taghi Taghi-Zada, Acting Chief Trading Officer of Socar; Mohammad Jomaa, CEO of Coface; Andrew Glass, CEO of Avatar Commodities; Dr Cornelia Meyer, Chairman of MRL Corporation; Mortaza Nadjafi, Partner, Restructuring at Roland Berger; and Ralf Schreiber, Head of Business Customers at DHL. They will be joined by Zubin Chiba of PwC; Ayman Al Wadi, Group Executive Chairman of AWH Intl.; Lalit Tilani, CEO of Earth Wealth Capital; Tarik Chebib, CEO MENA of Capital; Aleem Siddiqui, Head of Finance at MBRF; Zena Brake, Risk Director at Allianz Trade; Mohamed Eissa, CEO of Metra Group; Hemant Pincha, Member of the Supervisory Board at AJ Steel; Daniel Mark Richards of ENBD; Mousa Al Bahrani of Future Pipes; Ara Arkelian, Head of HR at Kaspersky; Max Zhurilo, Co-founder of Stayf / Bindary; Lorenzo Maguolo, Co-founder and Managing Director of the Commodity Trading Club; and Alex Dolgopolov, CEO of Malakut, alongside Malakut leadership including Bernd Martens, Sajith Kumar (Chief Commercial Officer), and Vanessa Balaji. More than 25 industry speakers are lined up in total.

“Business leaders are making critical decisions under pressure, across borders and with less certainty than ever. The Malakut Business Forum was created to bring the right people into the same room, so decisions are better informed and conversations turn into real opportunities. With this line-up, our 2026 edition is bigger, bolder and built for impact,” said Alex Dolgopolov, CEO of Malakut, the Founding Partner of Malakut Business Forum 2026.

The agenda is built around practical, case-led discussions across key streams-General, Finance, Risk, Logistics, and Artificial Intelligence-kicking off with an opening keynote by Alex Dolgopolov and M&A Trends in the Middle East led by Zubin Chiba of PwC, alongside an afternoon keynote from Mohammad Jomaa, CEO of Coface, on Growth through Uncertainty: from Prediction to Preparedness.

In Finance, Mortaza Nadjafi of Roland Berger and Bernd Martens of Malakut will lead a fireside on Restructuring in the Age of AI, while Aleem Siddiqui of MBRF, Zena Brake of Allianz Trade, and Vanessa Balaji of Malakut will tackle Predicting Payment Defaults: What CFOs Need to Watch. The Risk stream will feature two fireside discussions: Risk Management During Active Conflict, with Mohamed Eissa (CEO, Metra Group) and Hemant Pincha (Supervisory Board Member, AJ Steel), moderated by Sajith Kumar (CCO, Malakut), and Credit Under Fire: When Revenue Rises but Cash Doesn't, featuring Ayman Al Wadi (AWH Intl.), Daniel Mark Richards (ENBD), and Mousa Al Bahrani (Future Pipes).

In Logistics, Ralf Schreiber of DHL and Sajith Kumar of Malakut will join a fireside on Rerouting During Conflict, followed by a panel discussion on Temporary Detour or Permanent Redesign? with Taghi Taghi-Zada (Socar), Lalit Tilani (Earth Wealth Capital), and Andrew Glass (Avatar Commodities). The Artificial Intelligence stream will feature Max Zhurilo on The current state and future of Large Language Models (LLMs), a view from Oxford University labs, and a joint session by Tarik Chebib (CEO MENA, Capital) and Andrew Glass (CEO, Avatar Commodities) exploring Where do commodities such as gold and oil go in 2027.

The one-day forum runs from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, featuring an executive networking lunch, a partner showcase, a live podcast studio, VIP hospitality, and a closing raffle draw. Private Skyboxes overlooking the Meydan race track will also give partners an exclusive setting for high-value meetings.

About Malakut Business Forum 2026:

Malakut Business Forum 2026 brings together senior executives across five programme streams, combining cross-industry insights with high-level networking and opportunities to meet people who could move your business forward. The forum explores how businesses are financing growth, managing risk, moving goods and applying technology when conditions change.