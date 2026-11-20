Bank of Maharashtra Eyes 175 Million USD Overseas Borrowing by Year End

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bank of Maharashtra is exploring an overseas borrowing of up to USD 175 million before December 31 and will decide whether to proceed based on borrowing costs, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Nidhu Saxena said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the CII-DFS Financing Summit 2026 in Mumbai, Saxena said the bank was weighing at most one more transaction and would assess prevailing rates, including movements in US Treasury yields, before taking a call.“We may do at most one more transaction, but we are mindful of the rates that are prevailing,” Saxena said.“Depending on how the pricing forms, we will take a call on it.”

Saxena said any deal would be timed to qualify for the Reserve Bank of India's dollar-rupee swap facility. Under the RBI's June circular, eligible overseas foreign currency borrowings must have a minimum maturity of three years, and the funds must come in by December 31, 2026. Banks can use the facility for those inflows through January 15, 2027.

Saxena said overseas funding had helped the bank meet loan demand as credit grew faster than deposits. He put credit growth at 20-23 per cent across business segments and deposit growth at 18-19 per cent. The bank had used foreign-currency deposits and overseas borrowing to bridge the gap, he said.

The lender raised USD 500 million in September through its first dollar bond issue under its medium-term note programme. The five-year notes, issued through the bank's GIFT City unit, carry a fixed coupon of 6.112 per cent, according to its exchange disclosures. Saxena said the issue drew demand of about three times its size.

Saxena said the bank had swapped the dollar proceeds into rupees to support domestic lending.“This is a fixed-rate fund that is available to us for the five years,” he said.“So, this is funding my credit growth, domestic credit growth also.” (ANI)