Govt to Expand Unified Bharat e-Charge Platform After Pilot Testing

The government will gradually expand the Unified Bharat e-Charge platform beyond its current pilot as the network becomes more reliable, Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Heavy Industries, said on Friday. He said about 12 charging network operators had joined the platform, which lets electric vehicle (EV) users find, access and pay for charging across participating networks through a single interface.

“We have made it available for pilot testing in five states. As the network becomes more robust, we will keep expanding it,” Qureshi told reporters on the sidelines of the inaugural Growth and Readiness for EV Infrastructure Dialogue (GRID), organised by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) as part of its National EV Charging Day event.

Qureshi said NPCI BHIM Services Ltd and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) developed the platform together. He said most manufacturers of electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers had also been integrated. He gave no timeline for expanding the pilot. The Ministry of Heavy Industries outlined the platform in May as a way for EV users to find and pay for charging across multiple operators through one interface. The ministry is also supporting the rollout of public charging infrastructure through a Rs 2,000 crore allocation under the PM E-DRIVE scheme.

Asked about charging along national highways, Qureshi said they remained a priority. He said the government had identified 24 freight corridors and about 50 corridors for cars as priorities for electrification. Qureshi said private operators could set up charging stations without a licence and that subsidies were available for areas where private investment was unlikely.“Establishing a charging station is an unlicensed business. So, anybody can establish it,” he said, adding that operators were already setting up stations without government support.