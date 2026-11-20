PM Modi and Amit Shah Offer Condolences on Death of Yogi Mother

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and condoled the demise of his mother. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Savitri Devi, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a post on the social media platform X, Shah described the news as "deeply saddening" and noted that a mother's passing is an irreparable loss in life.“The passing of Smt. Savitri Devi Ji, the mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji, is deeply saddening. A mother's passing is a loss in life that can never be made up for. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with Yogi Ji and the entire bereaved family,” he said in an X post.

Extending his condolences to Adityanath and the bereaved family during their hour of grief, Shah prayed for the departed soul to find a place at God's divine feet and for the family to have the strength to bear the sorrow.“I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the grieving family the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti,” he added. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also condoled the demise of Savitri Devi, and expressed condolences to CM Yogi and his family. In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said losing a mother at any stage of life is the greatest and most unbearable pain. "I was saddened to hear of the passing of the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji, Smt. Savitri Devi ji. The loss of a mother's shelter at any stage of life is the greatest and most unbearable blow," he wrote. "At this time of grief, my condolences are with Yogi ji and the entire family. I pray to God to grant this virtuous soul a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti!" he added. Meanwhile, a two-minute silence was observed at the Mahila Morcha Pradesh Pravas meeting to pay tribute to Savitri Devi. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, were present at the meeting.