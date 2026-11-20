Indian Markets Stage Sharp Recovery Despite Broader Asian Sell Off

Indian equity markets staged a sharp recovery on Friday, with benchmark indices surging over 1 per cent after a weak opening, supported by continued foreign fund inflows and strong buying in banking and IT stocks, even as broader Asian markets witnessed heavy selling amid an AI-led sell-off. The NIFTY 50 index closed at 25,800.75, gaining 286.30 points or 1.12 per cent, while the BSE Sensex settled at 83,919.71, rising 897.96 points or 1.08 per cent. Both benchmark indices had started the session around 0.5 per cent lower but reversed their early losses to move into positive territory, reflecting resilience in domestic investor sentiment despite weakness across global markets.

Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said, "The market's ability to recover from early losses despite weakness across Asian equities reflects the resilience of domestic investor sentiment. However, the divergence in sectoral performance, with IT and banking stocks supporting the benchmarks while metals and broader market stocks remain under pressure, suggests that investors are becoming increasingly selective." He further added, "Going ahead, we expect volatility to persist and recommend a staggered approach, with preference for fundamentally strong businesses and earnings visibility."

Among broader market indices on the NSE, the Nifty 100 gained 0.91 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 advanced 0.46 per cent. However, the Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 0.16 per cent, indicating relatively weaker participation in the broader market. Banking stocks emerged as a major driver of the rally, with the Nifty Bank touching a fresh all-time high of 64,636.25, gaining 1,573.25 points or 2.49 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Private Bank index surged around 3 per cent, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank, which gained 1.20 per cent. The Nifty IT index advanced 1 per cent, while Nifty Realty rose 1.55 per cent and Nifty Auto gained 0.52 per cent. On the other hand, the Nifty Metal index declined 0.45 per cent, while the Nifty Pharma index slipped 0.05 per cent.

Apollo Hospitals, Axis Bank and Max Healthcare were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, while Titan, Tata Steel, NTPC and Hindustan Unilever featured among the major laggards. Rajeev Sharan, Head of Research at Brickwork Ratings, said, "The rupee climbed past the 93 mark on Friday, touching a seven-month high near 92.84 against the dollar by afternoon. Another Rs 7,411 crore of net foreign equity buying on Thursday and Brent crude slipping below USD 91 a barrel kept support intact."

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices declined 1.66 per cent to USD 90.45 per barrel at the time of reporting, providing some support to domestic market sentiment. In the commodities market, gold prices declined 3.36 per cent to Rs 1,23,171, while silver prices fell 4 per cent to Rs 1,51,130 at the time of reporting. The recovery in Indian equities stood in contrast to the sharp weakness across Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 5 per cent to close at 56,610, while Singapore's Straits Times index lost 2 per cent to settle at 4,975. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 2 per cent to 22,390, while Taiwan's Weighted Index plunged 6.6 per cent to 2,393. South Korea's KOSPI also declined 5 per cent to close at 4,869 amid the AI-led sell-off.