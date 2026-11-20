Piyush Goyal Calls on DU Graduates to Build Viksit Bharat 2047

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday called upon the University of Delhi graduates to pursue their dreams, embrace opportunities and contribute to India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Addressing the 103rd Annual Convocation of the University of Delhi, he highlighted India's economic transformation, saying that approximately 50 crore Indians had moved out of extreme poverty over the last decade, according to a release from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

From a few hundred startups a decade ago, India had emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with 2.5 lakh startups and over 130 unicorns. He said that young Indians were increasingly becoming job creators rather than job seekers, demonstrating a willingness to experiment, accept failure and take on new challenges. Goyal said that the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047 rested on the shoulders of the country's youth. As graduates progressed in their careers, they would have tremendous opportunities to create a better future for less privileged and marginalised sections of society.

He emphasised that their future was intertwined with the future of those who had been left behind and had not received similar opportunities. He urged graduates to remain conscious of their obligations towards these sections and said that the satisfaction of positively impacting even one individual's life was immeasurable. Congratulating the graduating students and their parents, Goyal said that approximately 2.5 crore young Indians reach college age every year, but very few get the opportunity to study at prestigious institutions such as the University of Delhi. Students had earned their place through board examinations, CUET, mock tests and revisions, and had subsequently navigated the challenges of CGPAs, society auditions, internships and placements.

The Minister also urged graduates to value the friendships they had formed during their university years. He observed that students often spent more time with their friends than with their families during these formative years. Friends had woken them up for 9 AM examinations, lent them notes and believed in their ideas when nobody else did. He encouraged graduates to keep these friendships close, observing that their friends could become their first clients, partners or investors, while remaining their oldest well-wishers and most honest critics.

Encouraging students to remember three words, "Pursue your dreams", Goyal quoted Steve Jobs: "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Have courage to follow your heart and intuition." Sharing six lessons for success, Goyal encouraged graduates to think big, remain positive, maintain focus, continue learning, prioritise their health and trust their struggles.