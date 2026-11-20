A 21-year-old married woman and her 32-year-old alleged lover have been arrested for reportedly strangling her newborn daughter and abandoning the infant in a pit in a field near Anguthala village in Gujarat's Dehgam. The newborn girl, who was discovered alive on November 14, succumbed to her injuries later that evening while undergoing treatment at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. A post-mortem examination subsequently confirmed that the infant died due to strangulation, prompting police to add murder charges to the case.

The incident came to light around 8.30 am when a farmer, Shashank Solanki, heard a baby's cries coming from bushes in the grazing land behind his house. Upon investigating, he found a newborn girl lying in a pit and immediately alerted village sarpanch Jitendrasinh Zala.

The sarpanch subsequently called an ambulance, and the infant was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. Despite medical intervention, the baby died around 7 pm the same day.

Following the post-mortem findings, Dehgam police intensified their investigation and began tracing the circumstances surrounding the newborn's abandonment and death.

During the investigation, police identified the accused as Kalpa, daughter of Khodsinh Solanki, and her alleged lover, Kalaji Solanki. Both are residents of the village and were arrested following questioning, police sources said.

According to police sources, Kalpa had married around five years ago but had been living at her parental home for nearly 18 months following differences with her husband. Kalaji, too, was reportedly living separately from his wife. The two had allegedly been involved in a relationship for approximately four years.

Kalpa had reportedly become pregnant twice earlier, and the couple had allegedly terminated both pregnancies. However, when she conceived for the third time, their alleged attempts to terminate the pregnancy using medication failed.

She reportedly concealed her pregnancy from her family by attributing her physical discomfort to other health problems.

On the night of November 14, Kalpa allegedly left her home on the pretext of relieving herself and headed towards the grazing land, where she delivered the baby in Kalaji's presence.

According to the police investigation, the duo allegedly strangled the newborn, severed the umbilical cord and dumped her in a pit, believing that the infant was already dead.