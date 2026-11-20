The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, this morning received H.E. Ambassador Saad bin Mubarak Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the AU.

Amb. Al Nuaimi conveyed a message of goodwill from His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, to the Chairperson.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to reaffirm the longstanding partnership between the AU&the State of Qatar&exchange views on avenues for further strengthening cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).