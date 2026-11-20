Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Relief As Supreme Court Rejects Karnataka Government's Appeal Against Bike Taxis
A bench comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order, leaving the High Court's decision permitting bike taxi operations undisturbed.
The dispute originates from a January 23, 2026 judgment delivered by a division bench of the Karnataka High Court, comprising then Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi. The bench had overturned an earlier order directing bike taxi operators to suspend their services until the State government formulated a regulatory policy.Also Read | Karnataka halts new Green SM registrations, plans mandatory meters for Ola, Uber
The High Court had allowed appeals filed by aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido, motorcycle owners and the Bike Taxi Welfare Association. It ruled that motorcycles could be registered as transport vehicles and operated as contract carriages, subject to regulatory requirements prescribed by the State.Karnataka government raised passenger safety concerns
Challenging the High Court's decision, the Karnataka government approached the Supreme Court, citing concerns over passenger safety, insurance coverage and the lack of adequate safeguards for users of bike taxi services.Also Read | Who is Arun Nambiar? Former X India head takes charge of Uber Advertising
The government had contested the continuation of bike taxi operations in the absence of a regulatory framework addressing these concerns.Transport associations opposed permission for bike taxis
Several auto and taxi driver associations had also challenged the High Court's decision. They argued that permitting bike taxi services without imposing equivalent regulatory obligations would adversely affect conventional transport operators.Also Read | Anthropic may need $602 billion in annual revenue to justify $1 trillion AI bet
With the Supreme Court dismissing the appeals, the Karnataka High Court's January 23 judgment allowing bike taxi services to operate across the State remains in force.
(With inputs by ANI)
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