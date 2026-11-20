Assistant Professor, Dublin City University

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Dr Rajani K. Vijayaraghavan is an Assistant Professor in the School of Electronic Engineering at Dublin City University and a Funded Investigator at the I-Form Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. She holds an MSc in Physics and a PhD in Materials Science and Engineering.

Her research centres on functional materials, thin films, and plasma processing for applications across optoelectronics, sensing, energy, and semiconductor devices. She brings extensive expertise in materials engineering, plasma-material interactions, and semiconductor device fabrication.

Dr Vijayaraghavan is particularly interested in adapting semiconductor manufacturing techniques to address broader societal and industrial challenges. Her research portfolio spans advanced coatings, wearable sensors, two-dimensional (2D) materials, photovoltaics, and shape-memory and smart functional materials. She has led and contributed to numerous projects, including the development of wearable UV-monitoring systems and novel materials for healthcare and clean energy.

More recently, through collaborations with the European Space Agency (ESA), she has extended her work to in-situ space-resource utilisation (ISRU), investigating how plasma-based processes can support future lunar exploration. She is the author and co-author of numerous peer-reviewed publications spanning functional materials, semiconductor devices, plasma processing, and sensor systems.

–present Assistant Professor, Dublin City University

2012 Dublin City university, PhD/Materials Science and Engineering

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