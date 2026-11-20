MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan's under-20 national football team will play its second friendly match against Iraq during the final day of its training camp in Baku.

The Azerbaijani side will once again take on their Iraqi counterparts as both teams continue their preparations and gain valuable match experience ahead of upcoming international competitions.

The match will take place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku, with kick-off scheduled for 4:00 p.m. local time.

The encounter will mark the second meeting between the two teams during their current series of friendly fixtures. Their first match was held on November 17 at the SOCAR Polymer Arena in Sumgayit and ended in a goalless draw.

Both sides had opportunities to test their squads and assess their players' performances during the opening encounter, but neither managed to find the back of the net.

The second friendly will provide another opportunity for the coaching staff to evaluate their players, experiment with different tactical approaches and strengthen team coordination.

For Azerbaijan's U-20 squad, the match also represents the final fixture of the Baku training camp, offering the team an opportunity to conclude preparations on a positive note.