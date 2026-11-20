Air Raid Alert Issued In Poland's Lublin Region
An air raid alert was issued in the Polish city of Lublin on the morning of November 20.
Radio Lublin reported that authorities had urged residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie voivodeships to seek shelter in safe locations.
According to the radio station, the Polish military is currently investigating reports that unidentified objects may have violated the country's airspace. Radar system data are being examined to verify the information.
Polish armed forces have placed their air defence systems on combat readiness.
Meanwhile, Rzeszów Airport has temporarily suspended aircraft arrivals and departures due to military aviation operations.
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