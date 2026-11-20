MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan's Maverick Marketing and Communications Agency has been named“Agency of the Year” at the prestigious Felis Azerbaijan 2026 awards ceremony, held in Istanbul as part of the Brand Week Istanbul festival.

The festival brought together leading industry professionals to evaluate some of the most outstanding and creative advertising campaigns of the past two years, alongside innovative projects across various sectors.

According to professional jury assessments, Maverick, which operates under the Baku Media Centre, secured a historic achievement at this year's awards. The agency's projects reached the finals in 20 categories, ultimately earning eight Felis awards and the prestigious Agency of the Year title.

The results mark a record-breaking performance for the company at Felis Azerbaijan 2026.

Established in 2020 under the Baku Media Centre, Maverick provides integrated marketing and communications solutions through a unified platform covering strategy, research, creative development, design, content production, digital marketing, media planning and media buying.

The agency has built a strong portfolio of collaborations with more than 25 leading brands in Azerbaijan.

Maverick is also the first and only Azerbaijani agency to become a member of the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA), further strengthening its position in the international communications industry.