MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolence to his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Kobakhidze, on November 20 following a deadly explosion in a residential building in Tbilisi, according to the Cabinet of Ministers' press service.

In his message, Asadov said he was deeply saddened by reports of fatalities and injuries resulting from the explosion.

He extended his condolences to Kobakhidze, as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.